|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Ride Along
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:32
|2
|Serbian Negotiations
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:19
|3
|Car Chase
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:09
|4
|Ben's First Ride Along
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:55
|5
|Police Academy Acceptance
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:46
|6
|Stranger Danger
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:12
|7
|Ben's Goodbyes
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:27
|8
|Crazy Cody
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:51
|9
|Ben Overhears the Prank
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:11
|10
|Strip Club Drama
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:07
|11
|Interrogating Jay
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:35
|12
|Drive To Warehouse
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:52
|13
|Warehouse, Pt. 1
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:24
|14
|Warehouse, Pt. 2
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:05
|15
|Warehouse, Pt. 3
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:53
|16
|Ben To Hospital
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:34
|17
|Shootout
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:19
|18
|Omar At Angela's / James Was Wrong
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:49
|19
|Angela Held Hostage
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:48
|20
|Apartment Fight
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:45
|21
|Omar Shot
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:14