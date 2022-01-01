|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Light Up This City
|Candy Coated Killahz
|4:00
|2
|Say Yes
|Jessica, KRYSTAL, Kris
|3:58
|3
|Let Me In
|Michael Corcoran
|2:38
|4
|You Found Me
|Shannon LaBrie
|4:27
|5
|Cobu Love Theme / Static Invasion (feat. Tasha "Dash" Schumann)
|The Outfit, Tasha “Dash” Schumann
|4:23
|6
|Dance to the Drummers Beat (Bionik Remix)
|Herman Kelly
|3:32
|7
|Runnin on Empty
|TVXQ!
|3:34
|8
|The Road (Finer Things) [feat. Nicky Da B]
|NOLA Fam, Nicky Da B
|3:18
|9
|Fall For You
|Stephen Gordon
|4:07
|10
|Nu Abo
|f(x)
|3:44
|11
|Simple Simon
|On Fire Music
|3:14
|12
|Cheap Creeper
|Girls' Generation
|3:01
|13
|Catching Shadows
|Felicia Barton
|3:54
|14
|Now We Know
|The Outfit
|4:38
|15
|Breathing Love
|Melodye Perry
|5:13