Блондинка в эфире Блондинка в эфире
Музыка из фильма «Блондинка в эфире» (2014)
Walk of Shame Блондинка в эфире 2014 / США
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Блондинка в эфире» (2014)

Walk of Shame (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Walk of Shame (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Джон Дебни
Walk of Shame (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Walk of Shame (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Brenna Bishop, Marcus Latief Scott, John Costello, Jump Smokers, Alex Peace, Eli "Paperboy" Reed, Dave Audé, Akon, Luciana, Ashleigh Haney, Wang Chung, Best Coast, Kirsten Proffit, Manda Mosher, Outasight, Lux Lovelle, Stuart Davis, Scott Spock, Corky James
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Titles / Meghan Runs from Rabbis Джон Дебни 1:56
2 Ros & Denise Visit / I Am a Writer of Books Джон Дебни 1:38
3 Meghan Meets Gordon / Chang Is Out Джон Дебни 2:04
4 Relax Meghan / Meghan's Car Towed Джон Дебни 1:30
5 Hooker's Revenge / The Little Yellow Dress / Gordon Rinses Eyes Джон Дебни 1:29
6 Meghan Escapes / Surrounded By Hookers Джон Дебни 1:46
7 My Heels Hurt / Meghan Tries to Steal Bike / High Heel Problems Джон Дебни 1:24
8 Meghan Meets Scrilla / Shootout & Escape Джон Дебни 1:20
9 Goodbye Scrilla / Gordon Sees Meghan's Text Джон Дебни 1:07
10 Meghan Runs with Scrilla / Searches Clothes / Thrown Off the Bus Джон Дебни 2:00
11 Gordon Questioned About Subway / Interrogation / Cops Pursue Meghan Джон Дебни 1:04
12 The Search for Meghan Джон Дебни 2:40
13 Meghan Pursued / Crosses Freeway / Helicopter Rescue Джон Дебни 3:32
14 Meghan Sees Tow Yard / Show Me Your Boobs Джон Дебни 0:56
15 Meghan Is Rescued / Will You Help Me Джон Дебни 1:21
16 Meghan Finds Her Car / Escapes / Hasty Exit Джон Дебни 1:52
17 I'm the Breaking Story Джон Дебни 2:56
18 The Girl in the Yellow Dress Джон Дебни 1:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Блондинка в эфире» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Блондинка в эфире» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
