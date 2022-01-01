Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Долгое падение» (2013)
A Long Way Down Долгое падение 2013 / Великобритания / Германия
Музыка из фильма «Долгое падение» (2013)

A Long Way Down - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
A Long Way Down - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 15 композиций. Dario Marianelli, Alabama Shakes, Matthew and the Atlas, Cake, The Irrepressibles, Manu Chao, Daughter, Michael Kiwanuka
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Let Me Tell You Dario Marianelli 2:56
2 I Found You Alabama Shakes 2:59
3 Do You Need a Lift Dario Marianelli 2:04
4 I Will Remain Matthew and the Atlas 3:23
5 I Follow Them Everywhere Dario Marianelli 1:30
6 I Will Survive Cake / Freddie Perren 5:10
7 Tragedy Dario Marianelli 1:46
8 In This Shirt The Irrepressibles / Jamie McDermott 5:34
9 Naked Angel Dario Marianelli 1:28
10 The Birdwatcher Dario Marianelli 1:25
11 Mentira Manu Chao 4:37
12 Maureen Dario Marianelli 3:51
13 Youth Daughter / Igor Haefeli 4:09
14 Five Seconds Dario Marianelli 4:56
15 No More Running Michael Kiwanuka 2:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «Долгое падение» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Долгое падение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
