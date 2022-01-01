|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Let Me Tell You
|Dario Marianelli
|2:56
|2
|I Found You
|Alabama Shakes
|2:59
|3
|Do You Need a Lift
|Dario Marianelli
|2:04
|4
|I Will Remain
|Matthew and the Atlas
|3:23
|5
|I Follow Them Everywhere
|Dario Marianelli
|1:30
|6
|I Will Survive
|Cake / Freddie Perren
|5:10
|7
|Tragedy
|Dario Marianelli
|1:46
|8
|In This Shirt
|The Irrepressibles / Jamie McDermott
|5:34
|9
|Naked Angel
|Dario Marianelli
|1:28
|10
|The Birdwatcher
|Dario Marianelli
|1:25
|11
|Mentira
|Manu Chao
|4:37
|12
|Maureen
|Dario Marianelli
|3:51
|13
|Youth
|Daughter / Igor Haefeli
|4:09
|14
|Five Seconds
|Dario Marianelli
|4:56
|15
|No More Running
|Michael Kiwanuka
|2:57