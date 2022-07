1 The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss) Cher / Rudy Clark 2:52

2 Big Girls Don't Cry Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons / Bob Crewe 2:26

3 You've Really Got a Hold On Me Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / Smokey Robinson 2:59

4 It's My Party Lesley Gore 2:22

5 Johnny Angel Shelley Fabares / Lee Pockriss 2:24

6 Baby I'm Yours Cher / Van McCoy 3:19

7 Just One Look Doris Troy / Doris Payne 2:29

8 Love Is Strange Mickey & Sylvia 2:58

9 Sleep Walk Santo & Johnny 2:23