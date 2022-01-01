Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Академия вампиров» (2014)
Vampire Academy Академия вампиров 2014 / США
Музыка из фильма «Академия вампиров» (2014)

Vampire Academy (Music From the Motion Picture)
Vampire Academy (Music From the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Jaymes Bullet, Sky Ferreira, Max Frost, Goldfrapp, Natalia Kills, Iggy Azalea, Bear In Heaven, Naughty Boy, Rainy Milo, Katy Perry, Au Revoir Simone, CHVRCHES
1 In Your Grave Jaymes Bullet 3:12
2 Red Lips (DSL Remix) Sky Ferreira / Greg Kurstin 3:51
3 Nice and Slow Max Frost / Joshua Moore 3:50
4 Thea Goldfrapp / Will Gregory 4:48
5 Boys Don't Cry Natalia Kills / Jeff Bhasker 3:36
6 Bounce Iggy Azalea 2:46
7 Sinful Nature Bear In Heaven 3:31
8 Think About It (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ella Eyre) Naughty Boy / Luke Juby 3:05
9 Rats Rainy Milo / Don Bryant 4:32
10 Spiritual Katy Perry / John Mayer 4:35
11 Crazy Au Revoir Simone / Heather D'Angelo 2:58
12 Bela Lugosi’s Dead CHVRCHES / Peter Murphy 3:50
13 Felt Mountain Goldfrapp / Gregory 4:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Академия вампиров» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Академия вампиров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
