|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|In Your Grave
|Jaymes Bullet
|3:12
|2
|Red Lips (DSL Remix)
|Sky Ferreira / Greg Kurstin
|3:51
|3
|Nice and Slow
|Max Frost / Joshua Moore
|3:50
|4
|Thea
|Goldfrapp / Will Gregory
|4:48
|5
|Boys Don't Cry
|Natalia Kills / Jeff Bhasker
|3:36
|6
|Bounce
|Iggy Azalea
|2:46
|7
|Sinful Nature
|Bear In Heaven
|3:31
|8
|Think About It (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ella Eyre)
|Naughty Boy / Luke Juby
|3:05
|9
|Rats
|Rainy Milo / Don Bryant
|4:32
|10
|Spiritual
|Katy Perry / John Mayer
|4:35
|11
|Crazy
|Au Revoir Simone / Heather D'Angelo
|2:58
|12
|Bela Lugosi’s Dead
|CHVRCHES / Peter Murphy
|3:50
|13
|Felt Mountain
|Goldfrapp / Gregory
|4:15