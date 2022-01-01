Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Полтергейст» (1982)
Poltergeist Полтергейст 1982 / США
7.7 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Полтергейст» (1982)

Poltergeist (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Poltergeist (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Jerry Goldsmith
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Star Spangled Banner (Main Title) Jerry Goldsmith 1:30
2 The Calling / The Neighborhood Jerry Goldsmith 4:08
3 The Tree (Outtake) Jerry Goldsmith 2:27
4 The Clown, They're Here, Broken Glass, The Hole & TV People Jerry Goldsmith 5:15
5 Twisted Abduction Jerry Goldsmith 6:58
6 Contacting the Other Side Jerry Goldsmith 5:12
7 The Light Jerry Goldsmith 2:07
8 Night Visitor / No Complaints Jerry Goldsmith 9:06
9 It Knows What Scares You Jerry Goldsmith 7:37
10 Rebirth Jerry Goldsmith 8:26
11 Night of the Beast Jerry Goldsmith 3:52
12 Escape From Suburbia Jerry Goldsmith 7:13
13 Carol Anne's Theme (End Title) Jerry Goldsmith 4:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Полтергейст» (1982) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Полтергейст» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
