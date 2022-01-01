1 A Golden Childhood Патрик Дойл 3:57

2 The Great Secret Патрик Дойл 3:01

3 A New Family Патрик Дойл 2:15

4 Life and Laughter Патрик Дойл 1:35

5 The First Branch Патрик Дойл 2:11

6 Nice and Airy Патрик Дойл 1:53

7 Orphaned Патрик Дойл 3:47

8 The Stag Патрик Дойл 4:56

9 Rich Beyond Reason Патрик Дойл 1:43

10 Fairy Godmother Патрик Дойл 2:48

11 Pumpkins and Mice Патрик Дойл 4:33

12 You Shall Go Патрик Дойл 3:02

13 Valse Royale Патрик Дойл 2:06

14 Who Is She Патрик Дойл 3:20

15 La Valse de L'Amour Патрик Дойл 2:35

16 La Valse Champagne Патрик Дойл 1:35

17 La Polka Militaire Патрик Дойл 1:48

18 La Polka de Paris Патрик Дойл 1:23

19 A Secret Garden Патрик Дойл 2:48

20 La Polka de Minuit Патрик Дойл 2:03

21 Choose That One Патрик Дойл 1:17

22 Pumpkin Pursuit Патрик Дойл 2:29

23 The Slipper Патрик Дойл 1:00

24 Shattered Dreams Патрик Дойл 4:10

25 Searching the Kingdom Патрик Дойл 2:52

26 Ella and Kit Патрик Дойл 2:12

27 Courage and Kindness Патрик Дойл 4:39

28 Strong Sonna Rele / Tommy Danvers 3:14

29 A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes Лили Джеймс / Mack David 2:01

30 Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) Хелена Бонем Картер / Jerry Livingston 1:22