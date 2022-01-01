Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Золушка
Cinderella Золушка 2015 / США
7.1 Оцените
21 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Золушка» (2015)

Золушка (Оригинальный саундтрек к фильму)
Золушка (Оригинальный саундтрек к фильму) 31 композиция. Патрик Дойл, Sonna Rele, Лили Джеймс, Хелена Бонем Картер, Алсу
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Golden Childhood Патрик Дойл 3:57
2 The Great Secret Патрик Дойл 3:01
3 A New Family Патрик Дойл 2:15
4 Life and Laughter Патрик Дойл 1:35
5 The First Branch Патрик Дойл 2:11
6 Nice and Airy Патрик Дойл 1:53
7 Orphaned Патрик Дойл 3:47
8 The Stag Патрик Дойл 4:56
9 Rich Beyond Reason Патрик Дойл 1:43
10 Fairy Godmother Патрик Дойл 2:48
11 Pumpkins and Mice Патрик Дойл 4:33
12 You Shall Go Патрик Дойл 3:02
13 Valse Royale Патрик Дойл 2:06
14 Who Is She Патрик Дойл 3:20
15 La Valse de L'Amour Патрик Дойл 2:35
16 La Valse Champagne Патрик Дойл 1:35
17 La Polka Militaire Патрик Дойл 1:48
18 La Polka de Paris Патрик Дойл 1:23
19 A Secret Garden Патрик Дойл 2:48
20 La Polka de Minuit Патрик Дойл 2:03
21 Choose That One Патрик Дойл 1:17
22 Pumpkin Pursuit Патрик Дойл 2:29
23 The Slipper Патрик Дойл 1:00
24 Shattered Dreams Патрик Дойл 4:10
25 Searching the Kingdom Патрик Дойл 2:52
26 Ella and Kit Патрик Дойл 2:12
27 Courage and Kindness Патрик Дойл 4:39
28 Strong Sonna Rele / Tommy Danvers 3:14
29 A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes Лили Джеймс / Mack David 2:01
30 Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) Хелена Бонем Картер / Jerry Livingston 1:22
31 Твой сон Алсу 3:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Золушка» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Золушка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
