|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Golden Childhood
|Патрик Дойл
|3:57
|2
|The Great Secret
|Патрик Дойл
|3:01
|3
|A New Family
|Патрик Дойл
|2:15
|4
|Life and Laughter
|Патрик Дойл
|1:35
|5
|The First Branch
|Патрик Дойл
|2:11
|6
|Nice and Airy
|Патрик Дойл
|1:53
|7
|Orphaned
|Патрик Дойл
|3:47
|8
|The Stag
|Патрик Дойл
|4:56
|9
|Rich Beyond Reason
|Патрик Дойл
|1:43
|10
|Fairy Godmother
|Патрик Дойл
|2:48
|11
|Pumpkins and Mice
|Патрик Дойл
|4:33
|12
|You Shall Go
|Патрик Дойл
|3:02
|13
|Valse Royale
|Патрик Дойл
|2:06
|14
|Who Is She
|Патрик Дойл
|3:20
|15
|La Valse de L'Amour
|Патрик Дойл
|2:35
|16
|La Valse Champagne
|Патрик Дойл
|1:35
|17
|La Polka Militaire
|Патрик Дойл
|1:48
|18
|La Polka de Paris
|Патрик Дойл
|1:23
|19
|A Secret Garden
|Патрик Дойл
|2:48
|20
|La Polka de Minuit
|Патрик Дойл
|2:03
|21
|Choose That One
|Патрик Дойл
|1:17
|22
|Pumpkin Pursuit
|Патрик Дойл
|2:29
|23
|The Slipper
|Патрик Дойл
|1:00
|24
|Shattered Dreams
|Патрик Дойл
|4:10
|25
|Searching the Kingdom
|Патрик Дойл
|2:52
|26
|Ella and Kit
|Патрик Дойл
|2:12
|27
|Courage and Kindness
|Патрик Дойл
|4:39
|28
|Strong
|Sonna Rele / Tommy Danvers
|3:14
|29
|A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes
|Лили Джеймс / Mack David
|2:01
|30
|Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song)
|Хелена Бонем Картер / Jerry Livingston
|1:22
|31
|Твой сон
|Алсу
|3:14