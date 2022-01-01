|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|One Small Fact
|John Williams
|1:46
|2
|The Journey to Himmel Street
|John Williams
|1:48
|3
|New Parents and a New Home
|John Williams
|1:34
|4
|Ilsa's Library
|John Williams
|2:22
|5
|The Snow Fight
|John Williams
|1:02
|6
|Learning to Read
|John Williams
|2:48
|7
|Book Burning
|John Williams
|2:52
|8
|I Hate Hitler!
|John Williams
|2:07
|9
|Max and Liesel
|John Williams
|1:11
|10
|The Train Station
|John Williams
|2:16
|11
|Revealing the Secret
|John Williams
|4:11
|12
|Foot Race
|John Williams
|1:20
|13
|The Visitor at Himmel Street
|John Williams
|2:02
|14
|Learning to Write
|John Williams
|2:07
|15
|The Departure of Max
|John Williams
|2:33
|16
|Jellyfish
|John Williams
|2:08
|17
|Rescuing the Book
|John Williams
|1:55
|18
|Writing to Mama
|John Williams
|2:43
|19
|Max Lives
|John Williams
|1:31
|20
|Rudy Is Taken
|John Williams
|2:00
|21
|Finale
|John Williams
|2:48
|22
|The Book Thief
|John Williams
|7:05