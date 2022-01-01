Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ночь в музее: Секрет гробницы Ночь в музее: Секрет гробницы
Музыка из фильма «Ночь в музее: Секрет гробницы» (2014)
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Ночь в музее: Секрет гробницы 2014 / США
7.5 Оцените
25 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Ночь в музее: Секрет гробницы» (2014)

Night At the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Night At the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Alan Silvestri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Ahkmnerah Expedition Alan Silvestri 3:36
2 Performance Prep Alan Silvestri 2:03
3 LOL Alan Silvestri 2:24
4 The Grand Re-Opening Alan Silvestri 3:15
5 "The End Will Come" Alan Silvestri 2:21
6 Sneak and Greet Alan Silvestri 3:26
7 Sir Lancelot Alan Silvestri 3:35
8 Where Are Jed and Octavius? Alan Silvestri 2:51
9 Main Hall Alan Silvestri 3:25
10 Xiangliu Alan Silvestri 3:47
11 Male Bonding Alan Silvestri 2:16
12 The Legend of the Tablet Alan Silvestri 3:11
13 The Escher Fight Alan Silvestri 3:46
14 Camelot Alan Silvestri 3:50
15 The Quest Alan Silvestri 2:37
16 "Seeing Your Boy Become a Man" Alan Silvestri 3:15
17 Laaa Love Alan Silvestri 1:54
18 A Farewell Kiss Alan Silvestri 2:42
19 Teddy's Goodbye Alan Silvestri 3:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ночь в музее: Секрет гробницы» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ночь в музее: Секрет гробницы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
