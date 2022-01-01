|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Ahkmnerah Expedition
|Alan Silvestri
|3:36
|2
|Performance Prep
|Alan Silvestri
|2:03
|3
|LOL
|Alan Silvestri
|2:24
|4
|The Grand Re-Opening
|Alan Silvestri
|3:15
|5
|"The End Will Come"
|Alan Silvestri
|2:21
|6
|Sneak and Greet
|Alan Silvestri
|3:26
|7
|Sir Lancelot
|Alan Silvestri
|3:35
|8
|Where Are Jed and Octavius?
|Alan Silvestri
|2:51
|9
|Main Hall
|Alan Silvestri
|3:25
|10
|Xiangliu
|Alan Silvestri
|3:47
|11
|Male Bonding
|Alan Silvestri
|2:16
|12
|The Legend of the Tablet
|Alan Silvestri
|3:11
|13
|The Escher Fight
|Alan Silvestri
|3:46
|14
|Camelot
|Alan Silvestri
|3:50
|15
|The Quest
|Alan Silvestri
|2:37
|16
|"Seeing Your Boy Become a Man"
|Alan Silvestri
|3:15
|17
|Laaa Love
|Alan Silvestri
|1:54
|18
|A Farewell Kiss
|Alan Silvestri
|2:42
|19
|Teddy's Goodbye
|Alan Silvestri
|3:02