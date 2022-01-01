Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Милая Фрэнсис
Frances Ha Милая Фрэнсис 2012 / США
5.8 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Милая Фрэнсис» (2012)

Frances Ha (Music From the Motion Picture)
Frances Ha (Music From the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Georges Delerue, T. Rex, Jean Constantin, Paul McCartney, Antoine Duhamel, Dean & Britta, Harry Nilsson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Camille Georges Delerue 3:28
2 Chrome Sitar T. Rex / Marc Bolan 3:16
3 King of Hearts La Pavane Polka Georges Delerue 2:39
4 L'école buissoniere Jean Constantin 2:09
5 Blue Sway (With Richard Niles Orchestration) [Remastered] Paul McCartney 4:35
6 Domicile Conjugal Antoine Duhamel 1:34
7 Million Dollar Doll Dean & Britta / Britta Phillips 5:18
8 Miss Butter's Lament Harry Nilsson / Bob Segarini 2:21
9 Negresco's Waltz Georges Delerue 2:56
10 King of Hearts Le Repos Georges Delerue 1:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Милая Фрэнсис» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Милая Фрэнсис» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
