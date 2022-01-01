|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Camille
|Georges Delerue
|3:28
|2
|Chrome Sitar
|T. Rex / Marc Bolan
|3:16
|3
|King of Hearts La Pavane Polka
|Georges Delerue
|2:39
|4
|L'école buissoniere
|Jean Constantin
|2:09
|5
|Blue Sway (With Richard Niles Orchestration) [Remastered]
|Paul McCartney
|4:35
|6
|Domicile Conjugal
|Antoine Duhamel
|1:34
|7
|Million Dollar Doll
|Dean & Britta / Britta Phillips
|5:18
|8
|Miss Butter's Lament
|Harry Nilsson / Bob Segarini
|2:21
|9
|Negresco's Waltz
|Georges Delerue
|2:56
|10
|King of Hearts Le Repos
|Georges Delerue
|1:43