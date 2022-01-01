|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hang Me, Oh Hang Me
|Оскар Исаак / Народные
|3:21
|2
|Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song)
|Оскар Исаак, Marcus Mumford / Народные
|3:00
|3
|The Last Thing on My Mind (with Punch Brothers)
|Stark Sands / Tom Paxton
|3:35
|4
|Five Hundred Miles
|Justin Timberlake, Carey Mulligan, Stark Sands / Hedy West
|3:27
|5
|Please Mr. Kennedy
|Justin Timberlake, Оскар Исаак, Адам Драйвер / T Bone Burnett
|1:59
|6
|Green, Green Rocky Road
|Оскар Исаак
|3:17
|7
|The Death of Queen Jane
|Оскар Исаак
|3:58
|8
|The Roving Gambler (with John Cohen)
|The Down Hill Strugglers / Traditinal
|3:05
|9
|The Shoals of Herring (with Punch Brothers)
|Оскар Исаак / Ewan MacColl
|1:41
|10
|The Auld Triangle
|Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Marcus Mumford, Justin Timberlake, Gabe Witcher / Brendan Behan
|2:43
|11
|The Storms Are on the Ocean
|Nancy Blake / A.P. Carter
|3:16
|12
|Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song)
|Оскар Исаак / Народные
|2:48
|13
|Farewell (Studio Version)
|Bob Dylan
|2:10
|14
|Green, Green Rocky Road
|Dave Van Ronk
|3:45