Внутри Льюина Дэвиса Внутри Льюина Дэвиса
Киноафиша Фильмы Внутри Льюина Дэвиса Музыка из фильма «Внутри Льюина Дэвиса» (2013)
Inside Llewyn Davis Внутри Льюина Дэвиса 2013 / США / Франция
7.5 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Внутри Льюина Дэвиса» (2013)

Inside Llewyn Davis (Original Soundtrack Recording)
Inside Llewyn Davis (Original Soundtrack Recording) 14 композиций. Оскар Исаак, Оскар Исаак, Marcus Mumford, Stark Sands, Justin Timberlake, Carey Mulligan, Stark Sands, Justin Timberlake, Оскар Исаак, Адам Драйвер, The Down Hill Strugglers, Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Marcus Mumford, Justin Timberlake, Gabe Witcher, Nancy Blake, Bob Dylan, Dave Van Ronk
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hang Me, Oh Hang Me Оскар Исаак / Народные 3:21
2 Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song) Оскар Исаак, Marcus Mumford / Народные 3:00
3 The Last Thing on My Mind (with Punch Brothers) Stark Sands / Tom Paxton 3:35
4 Five Hundred Miles Justin Timberlake, Carey Mulligan, Stark Sands / Hedy West 3:27
5 Please Mr. Kennedy Justin Timberlake, Оскар Исаак, Адам Драйвер / T Bone Burnett 1:59
6 Green, Green Rocky Road Оскар Исаак 3:17
7 The Death of Queen Jane Оскар Исаак 3:58
8 The Roving Gambler (with John Cohen) The Down Hill Strugglers / Traditinal 3:05
9 The Shoals of Herring (with Punch Brothers) Оскар Исаак / Ewan MacColl 1:41
10 The Auld Triangle Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Marcus Mumford, Justin Timberlake, Gabe Witcher / Brendan Behan 2:43
11 The Storms Are on the Ocean Nancy Blake / A.P. Carter 3:16
12 Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song) Оскар Исаак / Народные 2:48
13 Farewell (Studio Version) Bob Dylan 2:10
14 Green, Green Rocky Road Dave Van Ronk 3:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Внутри Льюина Дэвиса» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Внутри Льюина Дэвиса» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
