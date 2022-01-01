|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A History of Media
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:33
|2
|Live
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:28
|3
|The Family
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:11
|4
|The Submission Platform
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:02
|5
|Always
|Amon Tobin
|3:41
|6
|The Informer
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:33
|7
|Face to Face
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:49
|8
|The Veil of Secrecy
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:46
|9
|The Next Time
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:34
|10
|Never Mess With Sunday
|Yppah
|4:36
|11
|The Assassination of Oscar Kingara
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:05
|12
|Collateral Murder
|Картер Бёруэлл
|4:24
|13
|Take the Fight To Them
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:35
|14
|Come Alone
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:26
|15
|Elephant
|Tame Impala
|3:35
|16
|The Return of Daniel
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:53
|17
|We Promise to Publish in Full
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:32
|18
|Extraction
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:58
|19
|Come Catch Me
|Emika
|4:09
|20
|The Destruction of the Platform
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:06
|21
|History Will Judge
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:00
|22
|No One Will Be Able To Submit
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:33
|23
|A Fifth Estate
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:07
|24
|Asylum
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:01