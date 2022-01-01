|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prelude, No. 5
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:44
|2
|The Arrival
|Dustin O'Halloran / Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie
|1:06
|3
|Summer Waltz / The Drive
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:30
|4
|Forward No Return
|Dustin O'Halloran
|0:53
|5
|Charades
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:26
|6
|Pool House
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:07
|7
|Opus 20
|Dustin O'Halloran
|6:18
|8
|Rain
|Dustin O'Halloran
|2:03
|9
|Touch
|Dustin O'Halloran
|0:59
|10
|Hidden Secrets
|Dustin O'Halloran / Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie
|1:53
|11
|Swing (Digital Bonus Track)
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:57
|12
|Enrapture
|Dustin O'Halloran
|0:52
|13
|Steep Hills of Vicodin Tears
|A Winged Victory For The Sullen / Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie
|4:25
|14
|A Hiding Place
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:45
|15
|Confrontations
|Dustin O'Halloran
|2:17
|16
|Suspicions
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:12
|17
|Hospital Reprise / Lies
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:22
|18
|A Symphonie Pathetique
|A Winged Victory For The Sullen / Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie
|8:58
|19
|Coda
|Dustin O'Halloran / Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie
|1:58
|20
|Cutting Ice to Snow
|Efterklang, The National Danish Chamber Orchestra / Casper Clausen
|7:27