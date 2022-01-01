Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Полной грудью Полной грудью
Киноафиша Фильмы Полной грудью Музыка из фильма «Полной грудью» (2013)
Breathe In Полной грудью 2013 / США
6.4 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Полной грудью» (2013)

Breathe In (Drake Doremus' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Breathe In (Drake Doremus' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Dustin O'Halloran, A Winged Victory For The Sullen, Efterklang, The National Danish Chamber Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prelude, No. 5 Dustin O'Halloran 1:44
2 The Arrival Dustin O'Halloran / Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie 1:06
3 Summer Waltz / The Drive Dustin O'Halloran 1:30
4 Forward No Return Dustin O'Halloran 0:53
5 Charades Dustin O'Halloran 1:26
6 Pool House Dustin O'Halloran 1:07
7 Opus 20 Dustin O'Halloran 6:18
8 Rain Dustin O'Halloran 2:03
9 Touch Dustin O'Halloran 0:59
10 Hidden Secrets Dustin O'Halloran / Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie 1:53
11 Swing (Digital Bonus Track) Dustin O'Halloran 1:57
12 Enrapture Dustin O'Halloran 0:52
13 Steep Hills of Vicodin Tears A Winged Victory For The Sullen / Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie 4:25
14 A Hiding Place Dustin O'Halloran 1:45
15 Confrontations Dustin O'Halloran 2:17
16 Suspicions Dustin O'Halloran 1:12
17 Hospital Reprise / Lies Dustin O'Halloran 1:22
18 A Symphonie Pathetique A Winged Victory For The Sullen / Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie 8:58
19 Coda Dustin O'Halloran / Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie 1:58
20 Cutting Ice to Snow Efterklang, The National Danish Chamber Orchestra / Casper Clausen 7:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Полной грудью» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Полной грудью» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
