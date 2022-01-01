|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prelude
|Ilan Eshkeri
|0:42
|2
|L.O.V.E.D.A.R.C.Y
|Emmy the Great
|3:04
|3
|What Up
|Emmy the Great
|3:58
|4
|Only You
|Emmy the Great
|2:40
|5
|Comic Books
|Emmy the Great
|3:35
|6
|Austenland
|Emmy the Great
|4:36
|7
|Austenland Symphony: I. Sonata
|Ilan Eshkeri
|6:07
|8
|Austenland Symphony: II. Romanze
|Ilan Eshkeri
|6:04
|9
|Austenland Symphony: III. Minuet & Waltz
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:54
|10
|Austenland Symphony: IV. Rondo
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:38
|11
|Date Me (Martin's Theme) [feat. Gabriel Bruce] [Bonus Track]
|Emmy the Great
|5:55