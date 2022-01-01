Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Spectacular Now Захватывающее время 2013 / США
7.1 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Захватывающее время» (2013)

The Spectacular Now (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Spectacular Now (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Роб Симонсен, Phosphorescent, Ariel Pink, DāM FunK, Kurt Vile
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 My Name Is Sutter Keely Роб Симонсен 5:20
2 Paper Route Роб Симонсен 4:03
3 Sutter and Amy Роб Симонсен 2:24
4 Amy’s House Роб Симонсен 1:21
5 IM’ing Cassidy Роб Симонсен 2:14
6 Walk in the Trees Роб Симонсен 2:31
7 Turn It Around Роб Симонсен 1:27
8 Prom Flask Роб Симонсен 2:18
9 I Want To Call Him Роб Симонсен 1:52
10 Porch Talk Роб Симонсен 1:46
11 Drive to Dad's Роб Симонсен 0:43
12 I Wasn't Kicked Out, I Left Роб Симонсен 2:12
13 Waiting Room Роб Симонсен 1:33
14 Goodbye, Cassidy Роб Симонсен 1:06
15 Leaving Her Роб Симонсен 2:32
16 I’m a King Роб Симонсен 0:46
17 Towards an Unknown Future Роб Симонсен 2:44
18 Epictacular Then Роб Симонсен 4:22
19 In the Moment Роб Симонсен 1:47
20 It's in the Air Роб Симонсен 1:27
21 Song for Zula Phosphorescent 6:08
22 Baby Ariel Pink, DāM FunK 4:47
23 Wakin’ On a Pretty Day Kurt Vile 9:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Захватывающее время» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Захватывающее время» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
