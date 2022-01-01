|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|My Name Is Sutter Keely
|Роб Симонсен
|5:20
|2
|Paper Route
|Роб Симонсен
|4:03
|3
|Sutter and Amy
|Роб Симонсен
|2:24
|4
|Amy’s House
|Роб Симонсен
|1:21
|5
|IM’ing Cassidy
|Роб Симонсен
|2:14
|6
|Walk in the Trees
|Роб Симонсен
|2:31
|7
|Turn It Around
|Роб Симонсен
|1:27
|8
|Prom Flask
|Роб Симонсен
|2:18
|9
|I Want To Call Him
|Роб Симонсен
|1:52
|10
|Porch Talk
|Роб Симонсен
|1:46
|11
|Drive to Dad's
|Роб Симонсен
|0:43
|12
|I Wasn't Kicked Out, I Left
|Роб Симонсен
|2:12
|13
|Waiting Room
|Роб Симонсен
|1:33
|14
|Goodbye, Cassidy
|Роб Симонсен
|1:06
|15
|Leaving Her
|Роб Симонсен
|2:32
|16
|I’m a King
|Роб Симонсен
|0:46
|17
|Towards an Unknown Future
|Роб Симонсен
|2:44
|18
|Epictacular Then
|Роб Симонсен
|4:22
|19
|In the Moment
|Роб Симонсен
|1:47
|20
|It's in the Air
|Роб Симонсен
|1:27
|21
|Song for Zula
|Phosphorescent
|6:08
|22
|Baby
|Ariel Pink, DāM FunK
|4:47
|23
|Wakin’ On a Pretty Day
|Kurt Vile
|9:33