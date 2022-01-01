|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Meltdown (feat. Lorde, Pusha T, Q-Tip & HAIM)
|Stromae / Danielle Haim
|4:03
|2
|Dead Air
|CHVRCHES / Martin Doherty
|3:14
|3
|Scream My Name
|Tove Lo / Ludvig Söderberg
|3:35
|4
|Kingdom (feat. Simon Le Bon)
|Charli XCX / Holly Hardy
|4:05
|5
|All My Love (feat. Ariana Grande)
|Major Lazer
|3:32
|6
|Lost Souls
|Raury
|2:53
|7
|Yellow Flicker Beat
|Lorde / Joel Little
|3:55
|8
|The Leap
|Tinashe / Daniel Aged
|4:07
|9
|Plan the Escape (Son Lux Cover)
|Bat for Lashes / Ryan Lott
|2:30
|10
|Original Beast
|Grace Jones / Ivor Guest
|4:21
|11
|Flicker (Kanye West Rework)
|Lorde / Noah Goldstein
|4:13
|12
|Animal
|XOV
|3:19
|13
|This Is Not a Game (feat. Miguel)
|The Chemical Brothers / Miguel
|3:15
|14
|Ladder Song
|Lorde / Conor Oberst
|3:16
|15
|The Hanging Tree (feat. Jennifer Lawrence)
|James Newton Howard / Wesley Schultz
|3:39