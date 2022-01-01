Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть I Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть I
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть I 2014 / США
6.1 Оцените
65 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть I» (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Stromae, CHVRCHES, Tove Lo, Charli XCX, Major Lazer, Raury, Lorde, Tinashe, Bat for Lashes, Grace Jones, XOV, The Chemical Brothers, James Newton Howard
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Stromae, CHVRCHES, Tove Lo, Charli XCX, Major Lazer, Raury, Lorde, Tinashe, Bat for Lashes, Grace Jones, XOV, The Chemical Brothers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Meltdown (feat. Lorde, Pusha T, Q-Tip & HAIM) Stromae / Danielle Haim 4:03
2 Dead Air CHVRCHES / Martin Doherty 3:14
3 Scream My Name Tove Lo / Ludvig Söderberg 3:35
4 Kingdom (feat. Simon Le Bon) Charli XCX / Holly Hardy 4:05
5 All My Love (feat. Ariana Grande) Major Lazer 3:32
6 Lost Souls Raury 2:53
7 Yellow Flicker Beat Lorde / Joel Little 3:55
8 The Leap Tinashe / Daniel Aged 4:07
9 Plan the Escape (Son Lux Cover) Bat for Lashes / Ryan Lott 2:30
10 Original Beast Grace Jones / Ivor Guest 4:21
11 Flicker (Kanye West Rework) Lorde / Noah Goldstein 4:13
12 Animal XOV 3:19
13 This Is Not a Game (feat. Miguel) The Chemical Brothers / Miguel 3:15
14 Ladder Song Lorde / Conor Oberst 3:16
15 The Hanging Tree (feat. Jennifer Lawrence) James Newton Howard / Wesley Schultz 3:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть I» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть I» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
