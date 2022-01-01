|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dead Men Tell No Tales
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:51
|2
|Salazar
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:27
|3
|No Woman Has Ever Handled My Herschel
|Джеф Дзанелли
|3:59
|4
|You Speak of the Trident
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:58
|5
|The Devil's Triangle
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:45
|6
|Shansa
|Джеф Дзанелли
|3:12
|7
|Kill the Filthy Pirate, I'll Wait
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:49
|8
|The Dying Gull
|Джеф Дзанелли
|1:01
|9
|El Matador Del Mar
|Джеф Дзанелли
|8:05
|10
|Kill the Sparrow
|Джеф Дзанелли
|6:16
|11
|She Needs the Sea
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:32
|12
|The Brightest Star in the North
|Джеф Дзанелли
|6:00
|13
|I've Come With the Butcher's Bill
|Джеф Дзанелли
|6:41
|14
|The Power of the Sea
|Джеф Дзанелли
|4:07
|15
|Treasure
|Джеф Дзанелли
|5:43
|16
|My Name Is Barbossa
|Джеф Дзанелли
|5:34
|17
|Beyond My Beloved Horizon
|Джеф Дзанелли
|2:41
|18
|He's a Pirate (Hans Zimmer vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike) [Bonus Track]
|Hans Zimmer, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike / Джеф Дзанелли
|3:31