1 Dead Men Tell No Tales Джеф Дзанелли 1:51

2 Salazar Джеф Дзанелли 4:27

3 No Woman Has Ever Handled My Herschel Джеф Дзанелли 3:59

4 You Speak of the Trident Джеф Дзанелли 1:58

5 The Devil's Triangle Джеф Дзанелли 2:45

6 Shansa Джеф Дзанелли 3:12

7 Kill the Filthy Pirate, I'll Wait Джеф Дзанелли 4:49

8 The Dying Gull Джеф Дзанелли 1:01

9 El Matador Del Mar Джеф Дзанелли 8:05

10 Kill the Sparrow Джеф Дзанелли 6:16

11 She Needs the Sea Джеф Дзанелли 2:32

12 The Brightest Star in the North Джеф Дзанелли 6:00

13 I've Come With the Butcher's Bill Джеф Дзанелли 6:41

14 The Power of the Sea Джеф Дзанелли 4:07

15 Treasure Джеф Дзанелли 5:43

16 My Name Is Barbossa Джеф Дзанелли 5:34

17 Beyond My Beloved Horizon Джеф Дзанелли 2:41