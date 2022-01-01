Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Пираты Карибского моря: Мертвецы не рассказывают сказки Пираты Карибского моря: Мертвецы не рассказывают сказки
Киноафиша Фильмы Пираты Карибского моря: Мертвецы не рассказывают сказки Музыка из фильма «Пираты Карибского моря: Мертвецы не рассказывают сказки» (2017)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Пираты Карибского моря: Мертвецы не рассказывают сказки 2017 / США
8.4 Оцените
259 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Пираты Карибского моря: Мертвецы не рассказывают сказки» (2017)

Вся информация о фильме
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Джеф Дзанелли, Hans Zimmer, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
Слушать
Пираты Карибского моря: Мертвецы не рассказывают сказки
Пираты Карибского моря: Мертвецы не рассказывают сказки 18 композиций. Джеф Дзанелли, Hans Zimmer, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Dead Men Tell No Tales Джеф Дзанелли 1:51
2 Salazar Джеф Дзанелли 4:27
3 No Woman Has Ever Handled My Herschel Джеф Дзанелли 3:59
4 You Speak of the Trident Джеф Дзанелли 1:58
5 The Devil's Triangle Джеф Дзанелли 2:45
6 Shansa Джеф Дзанелли 3:12
7 Kill the Filthy Pirate, I'll Wait Джеф Дзанелли 4:49
8 The Dying Gull Джеф Дзанелли 1:01
9 El Matador Del Mar Джеф Дзанелли 8:05
10 Kill the Sparrow Джеф Дзанелли 6:16
11 She Needs the Sea Джеф Дзанелли 2:32
12 The Brightest Star in the North Джеф Дзанелли 6:00
13 I've Come With the Butcher's Bill Джеф Дзанелли 6:41
14 The Power of the Sea Джеф Дзанелли 4:07
15 Treasure Джеф Дзанелли 5:43
16 My Name Is Barbossa Джеф Дзанелли 5:34
17 Beyond My Beloved Horizon Джеф Дзанелли 2:41
18 He's a Pirate (Hans Zimmer vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike) [Bonus Track] Hans Zimmer, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike / Джеф Дзанелли 3:31
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пираты Карибского моря: Мертвецы не рассказывают сказки» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пираты Карибского моря: Мертвецы не рассказывают сказки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши