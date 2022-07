1 I'm Never Gonna Call You Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:38

2 Elevator Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:50

3 Fireworks Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:37

4 Between the Sheets Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:20

5 The B*****b Chronicles Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:51

6 Running Through Hallways Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:34

7 Time-lapse Weekend Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:57

8 First Night Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 3:05

9 Over the City Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:50

10 Naked on the Balcony Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:46

11 Five Night Stand Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:42

12 Reconciliation Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates 2:38

13 Looking at You Lindsey Haun 2:08