Конгресс Конгресс
The Congress Конгресс 2013 / США
7.5 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из мультфильма «Конгресс» (2013)

The Congress (Ari Folman's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Congress (Ari Folman's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Max Richter, Robin Wright
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Beginning and Ending Max Richter 4:55
2 Trio in E-Flat Major, D. 929: II. Andante con moto Max Richter / Франц Шуберт 4:18
3 Winterreise Max Richter 2:09
4 On the Road to Abrahama, Pt. 1 Max Richter 4:14
5 In Her Reflection Max Richter 1:19
6 On the Road to Abrahama, Pt. 2 Max Richter 1:16
7 All Your Joys, All Your Pain Max Richter 4:52
8 In the Cosmic Lobby Max Richter 2:19
9 Out of the Dark Max Richter 5:04
10 The Rebel Attack Max Richter 3:14
11 Still Dreaming, Still Travelling Max Richter 1:31
12 Forever Young Robin Wright / Bob Dylan 4:03
13 Nocturne in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 27 No. 1 Max Richter / Фредерик Шопен 1:15
14 In the Garden of Comsic Speculation Max Richter 3:55
15 Badass Agent Robin Max Richter 1:03
16 She Finds the Child Max Richter 3:39
17 If It Be Your Will Robin Wright / Leonard Cohen 4:11
18 Baby Escapo (Bonus Track) Max Richter 5:22
19 Charly's Song (Bonus Track) Max Richter 3:04
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Конгресс» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Конгресс» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
