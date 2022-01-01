Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Тайное влечение» (2013)
Two Mothers / Adore Тайное влечение 2013 / Франция / Австралия
5.6 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Тайное влечение» (2013)

Adore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Adore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Christopher Gordon, Antony Partos, Christopher Gordon, Christopher Gordon, Antony Partos
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Adore Christopher Gordon 3:27
2 Pontoon Christopher Gordon 1:12
3 Alone Antony Partos, Christopher Gordon / Antony Partos 3:02
4 Uncertainty Christopher Gordon 4:06
5 To Sydney Christopher Gordon 1:10
6 Embrace Christopher Gordon, Antony Partos / Antony Partos 1:09
7 First Signs Christopher Gordon 2:12
8 Discovery Christopher Gordon 2:22
9 The Bay Christopher Gordon 1:30
10 Moment of Truth Christopher Gordon, Antony Partos / Antony Partos 1:34
11 The Grandmothers Christopher Gordon 2:35
12 Faces Christopher Gordon, Antony Partos / Antony Partos 1:51
13 Troubled Wedding Christopher Gordon 2:41
14 Continuing the Dream Christopher Gordon 2:34
15 Talk Antony Partos, Christopher Gordon / Antony Partos 1:26
16 Two Mothers Christopher Gordon 2:47
17 Beach Walk Christopher Gordon 5:23
18 Time and Tide Christopher Gordon, Antony Partos / Antony Partos 3:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тайное влечение» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тайное влечение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
