|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Adore
|Christopher Gordon
|3:27
|2
|Pontoon
|Christopher Gordon
|1:12
|3
|Alone
|Antony Partos, Christopher Gordon / Antony Partos
|3:02
|4
|Uncertainty
|Christopher Gordon
|4:06
|5
|To Sydney
|Christopher Gordon
|1:10
|6
|Embrace
|Christopher Gordon, Antony Partos / Antony Partos
|1:09
|7
|First Signs
|Christopher Gordon
|2:12
|8
|Discovery
|Christopher Gordon
|2:22
|9
|The Bay
|Christopher Gordon
|1:30
|10
|Moment of Truth
|Christopher Gordon, Antony Partos / Antony Partos
|1:34
|11
|The Grandmothers
|Christopher Gordon
|2:35
|12
|Faces
|Christopher Gordon, Antony Partos / Antony Partos
|1:51
|13
|Troubled Wedding
|Christopher Gordon
|2:41
|14
|Continuing the Dream
|Christopher Gordon
|2:34
|15
|Talk
|Antony Partos, Christopher Gordon / Antony Partos
|1:26
|16
|Two Mothers
|Christopher Gordon
|2:47
|17
|Beach Walk
|Christopher Gordon
|5:23
|18
|Time and Tide
|Christopher Gordon, Antony Partos / Antony Partos
|3:12