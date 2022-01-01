1 Steve's Theme: Main Title Джон Дебни 3:25

2 Hey Woz / Dawn of Computers Джон Дебни 2:36

3 Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Allegro I Barocchisti, Diego Fasolis / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 4:12

4 Leaving Homebrew Джон Дебни 1:14

5 First Deal Джон Дебни 1:16

6 Scarborough Fair Dylan McDonald, Cassidy Cooper 3:33

7 We Got a Shop / In the Garage Джон Дебни 1:48

8 There Were Times Freddy Monday 3:07

9 The Breakup Джон Дебни 1:20

10 Cold Calls Джон Дебни 2:13

11 Silver Ghost Parish Hall / Gary Wagner 2:50

12 The Deal Джон Дебни 1:53

13 Jobs Fires His Girlfriend / Computer Fair Джон Дебни 3:07

14 Roll With the Changes (Re:created) REO Speedwagon / Kevin Cronin 5:36

15 Jobs Fires Programmer Джон Дебни 2:19

16 Going Public Джон Дебни 2:38

17 Steve's the Problem / Letter From Lisa Джон Дебни 4:30

18 Recruiting Team Macintosh Джон Дебни 2:58

19 Simpler Interface / For Everyman Джон Дебни 1:42

20 Jobs Gets John Sculley Джон Дебни 1:04

21 1984 Commercial Джон Дебни 2:03

22 The Board Acts / Steve Makes Calls Джон Дебни 3:24

23 Worst Mistake I Ever Made Джон Дебни 4:28

24 Father and Son Джон Дебни 2:01

25 Seven Years Later / Steve Jobs the Gardner Джон Дебни 2:17

26 Jobs Returns / Tours Apple Джон Дебни, Josh Debney / Josh Debney 2:46

27 Why Do You Stay? Джон Дебни 2:04

28 Walk On the Ocean (Jobs Mix) Toad the Wet Sprocket / Todd Nichols 3:54

29 More Inventory Джон Дебни 1:05

30 Steve Takes Control / Interim CEO Джон Дебни 1:23

31 Resignations Джон Дебни 1:33

32 Golden Parachute Джон Дебни 2:50