Джобс: Империя соблазна Джобс: Империя соблазна
Музыка из фильма «Джобс: Империя соблазна» (2013)
Jobs Джобс: Империя соблазна 2013 / США
27 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Джобс: Империя соблазна» (2013)

JOBS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
JOBS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 33 композиции. Джон Дебни, I Barocchisti, Diego Fasolis, Dylan McDonald, Cassidy Cooper, Freddy Monday, Parish Hall, REO Speedwagon, Джон Дебни, Josh Debney, Toad the Wet Sprocket
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Steve's Theme: Main Title Джон Дебни 3:25
2 Hey Woz / Dawn of Computers Джон Дебни 2:36
3 Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Allegro I Barocchisti, Diego Fasolis / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 4:12
4 Leaving Homebrew Джон Дебни 1:14
5 First Deal Джон Дебни 1:16
6 Scarborough Fair Dylan McDonald, Cassidy Cooper 3:33
7 We Got a Shop / In the Garage Джон Дебни 1:48
8 There Were Times Freddy Monday 3:07
9 The Breakup Джон Дебни 1:20
10 Cold Calls Джон Дебни 2:13
11 Silver Ghost Parish Hall / Gary Wagner 2:50
12 The Deal Джон Дебни 1:53
13 Jobs Fires His Girlfriend / Computer Fair Джон Дебни 3:07
14 Roll With the Changes (Re:created) REO Speedwagon / Kevin Cronin 5:36
15 Jobs Fires Programmer Джон Дебни 2:19
16 Going Public Джон Дебни 2:38
17 Steve's the Problem / Letter From Lisa Джон Дебни 4:30
18 Recruiting Team Macintosh Джон Дебни 2:58
19 Simpler Interface / For Everyman Джон Дебни 1:42
20 Jobs Gets John Sculley Джон Дебни 1:04
21 1984 Commercial Джон Дебни 2:03
22 The Board Acts / Steve Makes Calls Джон Дебни 3:24
23 Worst Mistake I Ever Made Джон Дебни 4:28
24 Father and Son Джон Дебни 2:01
25 Seven Years Later / Steve Jobs the Gardner Джон Дебни 2:17
26 Jobs Returns / Tours Apple Джон Дебни, Josh Debney / Josh Debney 2:46
27 Why Do You Stay? Джон Дебни 2:04
28 Walk On the Ocean (Jobs Mix) Toad the Wet Sprocket / Todd Nichols 3:54
29 More Inventory Джон Дебни 1:05
30 Steve Takes Control / Interim CEO Джон Дебни 1:23
31 Resignations Джон Дебни 1:33
32 Golden Parachute Джон Дебни 2:50
33 Think Different Джон Дебни 2:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джобс: Империя соблазна» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джобс: Империя соблазна» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
