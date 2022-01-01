|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Steve's Theme: Main Title
|Джон Дебни
|3:25
|2
|Hey Woz / Dawn of Computers
|Джон Дебни
|2:36
|3
|Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Allegro
|I Barocchisti, Diego Fasolis / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|4:12
|4
|Leaving Homebrew
|Джон Дебни
|1:14
|5
|First Deal
|Джон Дебни
|1:16
|6
|Scarborough Fair
|Dylan McDonald, Cassidy Cooper
|3:33
|7
|We Got a Shop / In the Garage
|Джон Дебни
|1:48
|8
|There Were Times
|Freddy Monday
|3:07
|9
|The Breakup
|Джон Дебни
|1:20
|10
|Cold Calls
|Джон Дебни
|2:13
|11
|Silver Ghost
|Parish Hall / Gary Wagner
|2:50
|12
|The Deal
|Джон Дебни
|1:53
|13
|Jobs Fires His Girlfriend / Computer Fair
|Джон Дебни
|3:07
|14
|Roll With the Changes (Re:created)
|REO Speedwagon / Kevin Cronin
|5:36
|15
|Jobs Fires Programmer
|Джон Дебни
|2:19
|16
|Going Public
|Джон Дебни
|2:38
|17
|Steve's the Problem / Letter From Lisa
|Джон Дебни
|4:30
|18
|Recruiting Team Macintosh
|Джон Дебни
|2:58
|19
|Simpler Interface / For Everyman
|Джон Дебни
|1:42
|20
|Jobs Gets John Sculley
|Джон Дебни
|1:04
|21
|1984 Commercial
|Джон Дебни
|2:03
|22
|The Board Acts / Steve Makes Calls
|Джон Дебни
|3:24
|23
|Worst Mistake I Ever Made
|Джон Дебни
|4:28
|24
|Father and Son
|Джон Дебни
|2:01
|25
|Seven Years Later / Steve Jobs the Gardner
|Джон Дебни
|2:17
|26
|Jobs Returns / Tours Apple
|Джон Дебни, Josh Debney / Josh Debney
|2:46
|27
|Why Do You Stay?
|Джон Дебни
|2:04
|28
|Walk On the Ocean (Jobs Mix)
|Toad the Wet Sprocket / Todd Nichols
|3:54
|29
|More Inventory
|Джон Дебни
|1:05
|30
|Steve Takes Control / Interim CEO
|Джон Дебни
|1:23
|31
|Resignations
|Джон Дебни
|1:33
|32
|Golden Parachute
|Джон Дебни
|2:50
|33
|Think Different
|Джон Дебни
|2:50