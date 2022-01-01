|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Land of the Free
|Trevor Morris
|1:43
|2
|The Full Package / Snowy Car Talk
|Trevor Morris
|2:00
|3
|Stage Coach Crashes / Death of the First Lady
|Trevor Morris
|2:39
|4
|Rocky Road Ice Cream
|Trevor Morris
|1:16
|5
|White House: Air Attack
|Trevor Morris
|7:10
|6
|White House: Ground Attack
|Trevor Morris
|10:03
|7
|Olympus Has Fallen
|Trevor Morris
|2:00
|8
|P.E.O.C. Incarceration
|Trevor Morris
|2:22
|9
|Banning Steps Into Action
|Trevor Morris
|1:40
|10
|Triage
|Trevor Morris
|0:54
|11
|Banning Gathers Intelligence
|Trevor Morris
|5:11
|12
|Hunting Banning
|Trevor Morris
|2:05
|13
|He's in the Walls
|Trevor Morris
|1:10
|14
|Saving Spark Plug
|Trevor Morris
|3:52
|15
|Breaking Madame Secretary
|Trevor Morris
|2:50
|16
|How Do You Know Kang's Name?
|Trevor Morris
|2:16
|17
|Any Regrets
|Trevor Morris
|1:11
|18
|S.E.A.L. Helicopter Incursion
|Trevor Morris
|4:46
|19
|Walking the Plank
|Trevor Morris
|3:11
|20
|Pulling the Fleet
|Trevor Morris
|1:24
|21
|Mano e Mano
|Trevor Morris
|2:14
|22
|Stopping Cerberus
|Trevor Morris
|2:24
|23
|Day Break / We Will Rise / End Credits
|Trevor Morris
|5:06