Дом Хемингуэй
Dom Hemingway Дом Хемингуэй 2013 / Великобритания
6.1
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Дом Хемингуэй» (2013)

Dom Hemingway (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dom Hemingway (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Рольф Кент, Chad Hobson, Эмилия Кларк
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Train to Fontaine Рольф Кент 1:53
2 Evie, I Do Owe You Рольф Кент 2:24
3 Hemingway Clubbing Chad Hobson 2:55
4 Sprinting Back to the Villa Рольф Кент 1:01
5 Dom Saves Melody Рольф Кент 1:17
6 Dom Bludgeons the Safe Рольф Кент 1:15
7 Lester's Revenge Рольф Кент 2:10
8 The Club Chad Hobson 4:23
9 Love is What You Make Рольф Кент 4:22
10 Dom's Theme Рольф Кент 2:26
11 Fisherman's Blues Эмилия Кларк / Steve Wickham 4:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дом Хемингуэй» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дом Хемингуэй» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
