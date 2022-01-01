|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Come To Me
|France Joli
|4:24
|2
|It Would Be a Shame
|Betty Padgett
|4:38
|3
|One Monkey Don't Stop the Show, Pt. 1
|Honey Cone
|3:28
|4
|Getting Hot
|Teddy Rabb
|4:14
|5
|Miracles
|Marty Balin
|6:56
|6
|Come To Me
|Алан Камминг
|1:48
|7
|Don't Leave Me This Way
|Thelma Houston
|3:43
|8
|Love Don't Live Here Anymore
|Алан Камминг
|2:58
|9
|I Shall Be Released
|Алан Камминг
|5:04
|10
|Metaphorical Blanket
|Rufus Wainwright
|2:53
|11
|Losing Marco
|Joey Newman
|2:37
|12
|A Plea for Custody
|Joey Newman
|3:38