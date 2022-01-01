|1
|I'm Electro
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|0:47
|2
|There He Is
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|2:54
|3
|I'm Spider-Man
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|1:04
|4
|My Enemy
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|8:18
|5
|Ground Rules
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|1:12
|6
|Look at Me
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|3:11
|7
|Special Project
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|3:14
|8
|You Need Me
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|3:17
|9
|So Much Anger
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|2:12
|10
|I'm Moving to England
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|1:03
|11
|I'm Goblin
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|3:43
|12
|Let Her Go
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|0:34
|13
|You're My Boy
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|2:57
|14
|I Need to Know
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|5:01
|15
|Sum Total
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|2:51
|16
|I Chose You
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|1:34
|17
|We're Best Friends
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|2:17
|18
|Still Crazy
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|2:43
|19
|The Rest of My Life
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|2:28
|20
|You're That Spider Guy
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|5:30
|21
|The Electro Suite
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|12:36
|22
|Harry's Suite
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|10:08
|23
|Cold War
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|3:28
|24
|No Place Like Home
|Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro
|1:54
|25
|It's On Again (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
|Alicia Keys / Hans Zimmer
|3:50
|26
|Song for Zula
|Phosphorescent / Matthew Houck
|6:09
|27
|That's My Man
|LIZ / Pharrell Williams
|3:48
|28
|Here
|Pharrell Williams / Hans Zimmer
|4:39
|29
|Honest
|The Neighbourhood
|3:58
|30
|Within the Web (First Day Jam)
|Czarina Russell, Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six
|4:31
|31
|Electro Remix
|Alvin Risk, Hans Zimmer / Junkie XL
|3:28