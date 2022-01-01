1 I'm Electro Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 0:47

2 There He Is Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:54

3 I'm Spider-Man Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 1:04

4 My Enemy Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 8:18

5 Ground Rules Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 1:12

6 Look at Me Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 3:11

7 Special Project Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 3:14

8 You Need Me Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 3:17

9 So Much Anger Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:12

10 I'm Moving to England Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 1:03

11 I'm Goblin Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 3:43

12 Let Her Go Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 0:34

13 You're My Boy Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:57

14 I Need to Know Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 5:01

15 Sum Total Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:51

16 I Chose You Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 1:34

17 We're Best Friends Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:17

18 Still Crazy Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:43

19 The Rest of My Life Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:28

20 You're That Spider Guy Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 5:30

21 The Electro Suite Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 12:36

22 Harry's Suite Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 10:08

23 Cold War Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 3:28

24 No Place Like Home Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 1:54

25 It's On Again (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Alicia Keys / Hans Zimmer 3:50

26 Song for Zula Phosphorescent / Matthew Houck 6:09

27 That's My Man LIZ / Pharrell Williams 3:48

28 Here Pharrell Williams / Hans Zimmer 4:39

29 Honest The Neighbourhood 3:58

30 Within the Web (First Day Jam) Czarina Russell, Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six 4:31