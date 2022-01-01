Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Новый Человек-паук: Высокое напряжение» (2014)
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Новый Человек-паук: Высокое напряжение 2014 / США
7.1 Оцените
27 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Новый Человек-паук: Высокое напряжение» (2014)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version]
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version] 31 композиция. Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr, Alicia Keys, Phosphorescent, LIZ, Pharrell Williams, The Neighbourhood, Czarina Russell, Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Alvin Risk, Hans Zimmer
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr, Alicia Keys, Phosphorescent, LIZ, Pharrell Williams, The Neighbourhood, Alvin Risk, Hans Zimmer
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I'm Electro Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 0:47
2 There He Is Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:54
3 I'm Spider-Man Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 1:04
4 My Enemy Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 8:18
5 Ground Rules Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 1:12
6 Look at Me Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 3:11
7 Special Project Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 3:14
8 You Need Me Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 3:17
9 So Much Anger Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:12
10 I'm Moving to England Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 1:03
11 I'm Goblin Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 3:43
12 Let Her Go Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 0:34
13 You're My Boy Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:57
14 I Need to Know Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 5:01
15 Sum Total Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:51
16 I Chose You Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 1:34
17 We're Best Friends Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:17
18 Still Crazy Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:43
19 The Rest of My Life Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 2:28
20 You're That Spider Guy Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 5:30
21 The Electro Suite Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 12:36
22 Harry's Suite Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 10:08
23 Cold War Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 3:28
24 No Place Like Home Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Marr / Steve Mazzaro 1:54
25 It's On Again (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Alicia Keys / Hans Zimmer 3:50
26 Song for Zula Phosphorescent / Matthew Houck 6:09
27 That's My Man LIZ / Pharrell Williams 3:48
28 Here Pharrell Williams / Hans Zimmer 4:39
29 Honest The Neighbourhood 3:58
30 Within the Web (First Day Jam) Czarina Russell, Hans Zimmer, The Magnificent Six 4:31
31 Electro Remix Alvin Risk, Hans Zimmer / Junkie XL 3:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Новый Человек-паук: Высокое напряжение» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Новый Человек-паук: Высокое напряжение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
