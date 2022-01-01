|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Winter Wonderland
|Clint Mansell
|2:11
|2
|DS Bruce Robertson
|Clint Mansell
|2:06
|3
|The Games
|Clint Mansell
|2:01
|4
|Poliswork
|Clint Mansell
|3:46
|5
|Love Is Cruel
|Clint Mansell
|3:52
|6
|Reeperbahn Madness
|Clint Mansell
|3:26
|7
|Home Is the Darkenss
|Clint Mansell
|3:40
|8
|My Name Is Frank Sidebottom
|Clint Mansell
|3:12
|9
|Robbo Turns Off the Gas
|Clint Mansell
|5:35
|10
|Smokey Bacon & a Kiss Goodnight
|Clint Mansell
|2:16
|11
|Same Rules Apply
|Clint Mansell
|15:12