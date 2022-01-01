|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Home Movies
|Роб Симонсен
|1:59
|2
|Corruption
|Роб Симонсен
|1:02
|3
|Palaces
|West Dylan Thordson
|1:46
|4
|This Land Is Your Land
|Bob Dylan
|6:00
|5
|Duponts
|Роб Симонсен
|2:01
|6
|Valley Forge
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:55
|7
|To Forget
|West Dylan Thordson
|4:23
|8
|Strange New World
|Роб Симонсен
|1:33
|9
|Villa Del Refugio [Edit]
|This Will Destroy You
|4:21
|10
|The Continuation of Things
|Роб Симонсен
|1:27
|11
|Olympic Losses
|Роб Симонсен
|6:19
|12
|Honor
|Роб Симонсен
|0:57
|13
|Child (To Forget)
|West Dylan Thordson
|1:58
|14
|Times Achanging
|West Dylan Thordson
|2:26
|15
|Sealion
|Joshua L. Pearson
|1:26
|16
|Für Alina
|Арво Пярт, Alexander Malter / Арво Пярт
|10:40