|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|On Days Like These (feat. Matt Monro)
|Куинси Джонс / Don Black
|3:40
|2
|Something's Cookin'
|Куинси Джонс
|2:30
|3
|Hello Mrs. Beckerman!
|Куинси Джонс
|1:02
|4
|Britannia and Mr. Bridger / If You Please
|Куинси Джонс
|2:00
|5
|Trouble for Charlie
|Куинси Джонс
|1:47
|6
|On Days Like These (feat. Peter King)
|Куинси Джонс / Don Black
|3:09
|7
|It's Caper Time (The Self Preservation Society)
|Куинси Джонс
|3:13
|8
|Meanwhile, Back In the Mafia
|Куинси Джонс
|1:23
|9
|Smell That Gold!
|Куинси Джонс
|1:32
|10
|Greensleeves and All That Jazz
|Куинси Джонс / Народные
|2:06
|11
|On Days Like These
|Куинси Джонс / Don Black
|1:14
|12
|Getta Bloomin' Move On! (The Self Preservation Society)
|Куинси Джонс / Don Black
|3:56