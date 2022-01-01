Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Italian Job Итальянская работа 1969 / Великобритания
7.3 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Итальянская работа» (1969)

The Italian Job (Original Soundtrack)
The Italian Job (Original Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Куинси Джонс
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 On Days Like These (feat. Matt Monro) Куинси Джонс / Don Black 3:40
2 Something's Cookin' Куинси Джонс 2:30
3 Hello Mrs. Beckerman! Куинси Джонс 1:02
4 Britannia and Mr. Bridger / If You Please Куинси Джонс 2:00
5 Trouble for Charlie Куинси Джонс 1:47
6 On Days Like These (feat. Peter King) Куинси Джонс / Don Black 3:09
7 It's Caper Time (The Self Preservation Society) Куинси Джонс 3:13
8 Meanwhile, Back In the Mafia Куинси Джонс 1:23
9 Smell That Gold! Куинси Джонс 1:32
10 Greensleeves and All That Jazz Куинси Джонс / Народные 2:06
11 On Days Like These Куинси Джонс / Don Black 1:14
12 Getta Bloomin' Move On! (The Self Preservation Society) Куинси Джонс / Don Black 3:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Итальянская работа» (1969) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Итальянская работа» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
