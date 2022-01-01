|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Heroes
|David Bowie
|6:11
|2
|Hold Your Fire
|Trent Dabbs
|1:59
|3
|Where Is My Mind?
|Pixies
|3:51
|4
|Lonely Road
|The Shivers
|3:23
|5
|Personal Jesus
|Marilyn Manson
|4:09
|6
|Sleep With the Lights On
|Wanton Bishops
|3:27
|7
|That Look You Gave That Guy
|Eels
|4:16
|8
|The Devil Down Below
|The Brass Action
|3:21
|9
|Beginnings
|Junip
|4:55
|10
|Evil
|The Flaming Lips
|5:40
|11
|Shut Up I Am Dreaming of Places Where Lovers Have Wings
|Sunset Rubdown
|7:22