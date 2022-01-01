Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Horns Рога 2013 / США
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Рога» (2013)

Horns (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Horns (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. David Bowie, Trent Dabbs, Pixies, The Shivers, Marilyn Manson, Wanton Bishops, Eels, The Brass Action, Junip, The Flaming Lips, Sunset Rubdown
1 Heroes David Bowie 6:11
2 Hold Your Fire Trent Dabbs 1:59
3 Where Is My Mind? Pixies 3:51
4 Lonely Road The Shivers 3:23
5 Personal Jesus Marilyn Manson 4:09
6 Sleep With the Lights On Wanton Bishops 3:27
7 That Look You Gave That Guy Eels 4:16
8 The Devil Down Below The Brass Action 3:21
9 Beginnings Junip 4:55
10 Evil The Flaming Lips 5:40
11 Shut Up I Am Dreaming of Places Where Lovers Have Wings Sunset Rubdown 7:22
Доступен список песен из фильма «Рога» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Рога» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
