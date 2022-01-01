1 Heroes David Bowie 6:11

2 Hold Your Fire Trent Dabbs 1:59

3 Where Is My Mind? Pixies 3:51

4 Lonely Road The Shivers 3:23

5 Personal Jesus Marilyn Manson 4:09

6 Sleep With the Lights On Wanton Bishops 3:27

7 That Look You Gave That Guy Eels 4:16

8 The Devil Down Below The Brass Action 3:21

9 Beginnings Junip 4:55

10 Evil The Flaming Lips 5:40