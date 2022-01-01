Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Торжественный финал» (2013)
Grand Piano Торжественный финал 2013 / Испания
5.9 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Торжественный финал» (2013)

Grand Piano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Grand Piano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 5 композиций. The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Victor Reyes, John Lenehan, Adam Klemens, Victor Reyes, John Lenehan
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Grand Piano Main Titles The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Victor Reyes, John Lenehan, Adam Klemens / Victor Reyes 2:42
2 Grand Piano Concerto: 1st Movement The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Victor Reyes, John Lenehan, Adam Klemens / Victor Reyes 11:45
3 Grand Piano Concerto: 2nd Movement The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Victor Reyes, John Lenehan, Adam Klemens / Victor Reyes 10:50
4 Grand Piano Concerto: 3rd Movement The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Victor Reyes, John Lenehan, Adam Klemens / Victor Reyes 3:39
5 La Cinquette Victor Reyes, John Lenehan 3:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Торжественный финал» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Торжественный финал» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
