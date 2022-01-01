|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Grand Piano Main Titles
|The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Victor Reyes, John Lenehan, Adam Klemens / Victor Reyes
|2:42
|2
|Grand Piano Concerto: 1st Movement
|The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Victor Reyes, John Lenehan, Adam Klemens / Victor Reyes
|11:45
|3
|Grand Piano Concerto: 2nd Movement
|The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Victor Reyes, John Lenehan, Adam Klemens / Victor Reyes
|10:50
|4
|Grand Piano Concerto: 3rd Movement
|The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Victor Reyes, John Lenehan, Adam Klemens / Victor Reyes
|3:39
|5
|La Cinquette
|Victor Reyes, John Lenehan
|3:29