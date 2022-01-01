|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Shooting Star
|Owl City / Matthew Thiessen
|4:06
|2
|Give Me Your Hand (Best Song Ever)
|The Ready Set / Jordan Witzigreuter
|3:48
|3
|Bom Bom (Radio Edit)
|Sam and the Womp / Aaron Horn
|2:55
|4
|Watch Your Back
|Zeazy Z / Colton Fisher
|2:22
|5
|Dollaz (Gotta Get It) [Bad Ass Remix]
|The Fresh Force Four
|3:06
|6
|Shine Supernova
|Cody Simpson / Charles Mack
|3:13
|7
|What Matters Most
|Delta Rae
|2:51
|8
|George Valentin
|The Brussels Philharmonic-the Orchestra of Flanders, Jay-Alan Miller / Franck Hedin
|5:37
|9
|Escape from Planet Earth Overture
|Aaron Zigman
|4:57
|10
|Tornado / Shanker Battles the Aliens
|Aaron Zigman
|6:38
|11
|Escape from Planet Earth Variation
|Aaron Zigman
|3:54
|12
|Shanker Targets Planet Baab / Gary and Aliens escape
|Aaron Zigman
|5:09
|13
|Lets Go Home
|Aaron Zigman
|2:37