Побег с планеты Земля Побег с планеты Земля
Музыка из мультфильма «Побег с планеты Земля» (2013)
Escape from Planet Earth Побег с планеты Земля 2013 / США / Канада
6.5 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из мультфильма «Побег с планеты Земля» (2013)

Escape from Planet Earth (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Escape from Planet Earth (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Owl City, The Ready Set, Sam and the Womp, Zeazy Z, The Fresh Force Four, Cody Simpson, Delta Rae, The Brussels Philharmonic-the Orchestra of Flanders, Jay-Alan Miller, Aaron Zigman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Shooting Star Owl City / Matthew Thiessen 4:06
2 Give Me Your Hand (Best Song Ever) The Ready Set / Jordan Witzigreuter 3:48
3 Bom Bom (Radio Edit) Sam and the Womp / Aaron Horn 2:55
4 Watch Your Back Zeazy Z / Colton Fisher 2:22
5 Dollaz (Gotta Get It) [Bad Ass Remix] The Fresh Force Four 3:06
6 Shine Supernova Cody Simpson / Charles Mack 3:13
7 What Matters Most Delta Rae 2:51
8 George Valentin The Brussels Philharmonic-the Orchestra of Flanders, Jay-Alan Miller / Franck Hedin 5:37
9 Escape from Planet Earth Overture Aaron Zigman 4:57
10 Tornado / Shanker Battles the Aliens Aaron Zigman 6:38
11 Escape from Planet Earth Variation Aaron Zigman 3:54
12 Shanker Targets Planet Baab / Gary and Aliens escape Aaron Zigman 5:09
13 Lets Go Home Aaron Zigman 2:37
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Побег с планеты Земля» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Побег с планеты Земля» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
