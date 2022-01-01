Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Хоббит: Пустошь Смауга Хоббит: Пустошь Смауга
Музыка из фильма «Хоббит: Пустошь Смауга» (2013)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug Хоббит: Пустошь Смауга 2013 / США / Новая Зеландия
8.2 Оцените
90 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «Хоббит: Пустошь Смауга» (2013)

The Hobbit - The Desolation of Smaug (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Special Edition]
The Hobbit - The Desolation of Smaug (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Special Edition] 29 композиций. Howard Shore, Ed Sheeran
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Quest For Erebor Howard Shore 3:23
2 Wilderland Howard Shore 4:56
3 A Necromancer Howard Shore 2:55
4 The House of Beorn Howard Shore 4:53
5 Mirkwood Howard Shore 5:31
6 Flies and Spiders Howard Shore 9:36
7 The Woodland Realm Howard Shore 5:15
8 Feast of Starlight Howard Shore 2:48
9 Barrels Out of Bond Howard Shore 1:50
10 The Forest River Howard Shore 5:11
11 Bard, a Man of Lake-Town Howard Shore 3:18
12 The High Fells Howard Shore 3:39
13 The Nature of Evil Howard Shore 3:21
14 Protector of the Common Folk Howard Shore 3:35
15 Thrice Welcome Howard Shore 3:33
16 Girion, Lord of Dale Howard Shore 4:16
17 Durin's Folk Howard Shore 3:04
18 In the Shadow of the Mountain Howard Shore 2:16
19 A Spell of Concealment Howard Shore 3:23
20 On the Doorstep Howard Shore 7:46
21 The Courage of Hobbits Howard Shore 3:00
22 Inside Information Howard Shore 3:48
23 Kingsfoil Howard Shore 2:26
24 A Liar and a Thief Howard Shore 3:41
25 The Hunters Howard Shore 9:56
26 Smaug Howard Shore 6:30
27 My Armour Is Iron Howard Shore 5:16
28 I See Fire Ed Sheeran 5:01
29 Beyond the Forest Howard Shore 5:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хоббит: Пустошь Смауга» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хоббит: Пустошь Смауга» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
