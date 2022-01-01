|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Quest For Erebor
|Howard Shore
|3:23
|2
|Wilderland
|Howard Shore
|4:56
|3
|A Necromancer
|Howard Shore
|2:55
|4
|The House of Beorn
|Howard Shore
|4:53
|5
|Mirkwood
|Howard Shore
|5:31
|6
|Flies and Spiders
|Howard Shore
|9:36
|7
|The Woodland Realm
|Howard Shore
|5:15
|8
|Feast of Starlight
|Howard Shore
|2:48
|9
|Barrels Out of Bond
|Howard Shore
|1:50
|10
|The Forest River
|Howard Shore
|5:11
|11
|Bard, a Man of Lake-Town
|Howard Shore
|3:18
|12
|The High Fells
|Howard Shore
|3:39
|13
|The Nature of Evil
|Howard Shore
|3:21
|14
|Protector of the Common Folk
|Howard Shore
|3:35
|15
|Thrice Welcome
|Howard Shore
|3:33
|16
|Girion, Lord of Dale
|Howard Shore
|4:16
|17
|Durin's Folk
|Howard Shore
|3:04
|18
|In the Shadow of the Mountain
|Howard Shore
|2:16
|19
|A Spell of Concealment
|Howard Shore
|3:23
|20
|On the Doorstep
|Howard Shore
|7:46
|21
|The Courage of Hobbits
|Howard Shore
|3:00
|22
|Inside Information
|Howard Shore
|3:48
|23
|Kingsfoil
|Howard Shore
|2:26
|24
|A Liar and a Thief
|Howard Shore
|3:41
|25
|The Hunters
|Howard Shore
|9:56
|26
|Smaug
|Howard Shore
|6:30
|27
|My Armour Is Iron
|Howard Shore
|5:16
|28
|I See Fire
|Ed Sheeran
|5:01
|29
|Beyond the Forest
|Howard Shore
|5:26