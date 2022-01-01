Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Земля обетованная Земля обетованная
Киноафиша Фильмы Земля обетованная Музыка из фильма «Земля обетованная» (2012)
Promised Land Земля обетованная 2012 / США
6.6 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Земля обетованная» (2012)

Вся информация о фильме
Promised Land (Music From the Motion Picture)
Promised Land (Music From the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Logo Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 0:57
2 Traveling Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 2:40
3 Going to Work Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 2:42
4 The Meeting Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 3:12
5 The Bribe Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 1:22
6 Classroom Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 4:51
7 Turn Around Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 1:42
8 Time Lapse Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 1:10
9 Alice's Farm Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 3:03
10 Weepy Donuts Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 2:22
11 Lighthouse Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 1:57
12 Revelation Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 3:48
13 The Speech Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 2:08
14 Classroom (Alt. Version) Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 4:34
15 The Milk Carton Kids - Snake Eyes Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман 2:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Земля обетованная» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Земля обетованная» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Приложение киноафиши