|1
|Logo
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|0:57
|2
|Traveling
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|2:40
|3
|Going to Work
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|2:42
|4
|The Meeting
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|3:12
|5
|The Bribe
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|1:22
|6
|Classroom
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|4:51
|7
|Turn Around
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|1:42
|8
|Time Lapse
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|1:10
|9
|Alice's Farm
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|3:03
|10
|Weepy Donuts
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|2:22
|11
|Lighthouse
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|1:57
|12
|Revelation
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|3:48
|13
|The Speech
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|2:08
|14
|Classroom (Alt. Version)
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|4:34
|15
|The Milk Carton Kids - Snake Eyes
|Дэнни Элфман, Thomas Bowes, Rick Wentworth, Metro Voices, Jenny O'Grady, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School / Дэнни Элфман
|2:36