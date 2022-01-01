Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Спокойной ночи, Луна Спокойной ночи, Луна
Киноафиша Фильмы Спокойной ночи, Луна Музыка из фильма «Спокойной ночи, Луна» (2011)
Little Birds Спокойной ночи, Луна 2011 / США
6.7 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Спокойной ночи, Луна» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
Little Birds (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Little Birds (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Elgin James, The Suicide Gang, Tift Merritt, Linee, Odetta & Larry, Big Star, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Chad Gilbert, Leslie Stevens, Elgin James, The Suicide Gang
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Tinted Soft Green Elgin James, The Suicide Gang 2:47
2 Tender Branch Tift Merritt 3:32
3 Too Far Linee 3:55
4 This Town Linee 4:56
5 I Will Die Young Elgin James, The Suicide Gang 2:18
6 Another Man Don' Gone Odetta & Larry 3:05
7 September Gurls Big Star 2:49
8 Anenome The Brian Jonestown Massacre 5:29
9 Lily & Jesse's Theme Chad Gilbert 1:02
10 Boy's Theme Elgin James, The Suicide Gang 4:11
11 Alison's Theme (feat. Leslie Stevens) Leslie Stevens, Elgin James, The Suicide Gang 0:52
12 Little Birds Tift Merritt 2:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Спокойной ночи, Луна» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Спокойной ночи, Луна» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Приложение киноафиши