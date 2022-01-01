|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Tinted Soft Green
|Elgin James, The Suicide Gang
|2:47
|2
|Tender Branch
|Tift Merritt
|3:32
|3
|Too Far
|Linee
|3:55
|4
|This Town
|Linee
|4:56
|5
|I Will Die Young
|Elgin James, The Suicide Gang
|2:18
|6
|Another Man Don' Gone
|Odetta & Larry
|3:05
|7
|September Gurls
|Big Star
|2:49
|8
|Anenome
|The Brian Jonestown Massacre
|5:29
|9
|Lily & Jesse's Theme
|Chad Gilbert
|1:02
|10
|Boy's Theme
|Elgin James, The Suicide Gang
|4:11
|11
|Alison's Theme (feat. Leslie Stevens)
|Leslie Stevens, Elgin James, The Suicide Gang
|0:52
|12
|Little Birds
|Tift Merritt
|2:50