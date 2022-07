1 Good Rockin' Tonight Wynonie Harris / Roy Brown 2:45

2 Shame On You Spade Cooley 2:51

3 Moon Glow Artie Shaw and His Orchestra / Will Hudson 3:28

4 Begin the Beguine Мелора Хардин / Cole Porter 3:46

5 Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be) Billie Holiday 3:17

6 Panama The Lecuona Cuban Boys / Ernesto Lecuona 2:44

7 Straighten Up and Fly Right (2003 Remastered Version) The Nat "King" Cole Trio / Nat "King" Cole 2:25

8 Don't Get Around Much Anymore Дюк Эллингтон / Bob Russell 3:19

9 Move It On Over Hank Williams / Williams 2:46

10 I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five 2:53

11 The Ball Game Sister Wynona Carr / Wynona Carr 3:08

12 Did You See Jackie Robinson Hit That Ball? Count Basie / Buddy Johnson 2:26