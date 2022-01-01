Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Спасибо за обмен Спасибо за обмен
Киноафиша Фильмы Спасибо за обмен Музыка из фильма «Спасибо за обмен» (2012)
Thanks for Sharing Спасибо за обмен 2012 / США
6.5 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Спасибо за обмен» (2012)

Вся информация о фильме
Thanks for Sharing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Thanks for Sharing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Craig Wedren, The Heavy, The Peach Kings, Elvis Costello, The Mountain Goats, Darden Smith, Kathryn Gallagher, St. Vincent, The Antlers, Billy Bragg, Family of the Year, Chris Lennertz
Слушать
Thanks for Sharing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Thanks for Sharing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Craig Wedren, The Heavy, The Peach Kings, Elvis Costello, The Mountain Goats, Darden Smith, Kathryn Gallagher, St. Vincent, The Antlers, Billy Bragg, Family of the Year, Chris Lennertz
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Streetwalking Craig Wedren 1:09
2 How You Like Me Now? The Heavy 3:37
3 Easy The Peach Kings 3:04
4 Let Me Tell You About Her Elvis Costello 4:24
5 This Year The Mountain Goats / John Darnielle 3:52
6 Perfect Moment Darden Smith 4:28
7 Damaged Kathryn Gallagher 4:36
8 Year of the Tiger St. Vincent / Sharón Clark 3:26
9 Parenthesis The Antlers / Darby Cicci 3:25
10 Tender Comrade Billy Bragg 2:49
11 Hero Family of the Year 3:10
12 Thanks for Sharing Suite Chris Lennertz 5:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Спасибо за обмен» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Спасибо за обмен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Приложение киноафиши