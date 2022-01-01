|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Streetwalking
|Craig Wedren
|1:09
|2
|How You Like Me Now?
|The Heavy
|3:37
|3
|Easy
|The Peach Kings
|3:04
|4
|Let Me Tell You About Her
|Elvis Costello
|4:24
|5
|This Year
|The Mountain Goats / John Darnielle
|3:52
|6
|Perfect Moment
|Darden Smith
|4:28
|7
|Damaged
|Kathryn Gallagher
|4:36
|8
|Year of the Tiger
|St. Vincent / Sharón Clark
|3:26
|9
|Parenthesis
|The Antlers / Darby Cicci
|3:25
|10
|Tender Comrade
|Billy Bragg
|2:49
|11
|Hero
|Family of the Year
|3:10
|12
|Thanks for Sharing Suite
|Chris Lennertz
|5:55