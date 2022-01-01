1 Hard Times Baby Huey, The Babysitters 3:21

2 Old Habits Die Hard Bon Jovi 3:33

3 Bright Lights Gary Clark Jr. 5:25

4 Not Running Anymore Bon Jovi 4:43

5 Get Down With It Wayne Cochran 2:08

6 How Long (feat. Menahan Street Band) Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band 3:54

7 Fooled Around and Fell In Love Elvin Bishop 4:36

8 Stand Up Guys Lyle Workman 1:30

9 Give It Back Sharon Jones, The Dap-Kings 3:21

10 (I’m Your) Hoochie Coochie Man Muddy Waters 2:51

11 When Something Is Wrong With My Baby Sam & Dave 3:16

12 I Was Painting You Lyle Workman 1:53

13 Love From Above Leroy Reynolds 2:42

14 Sock It to ‘Em JB, Pt. 1 Rex Garvin, The Mighty Cravers 2:38