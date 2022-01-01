|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hard Times
|Baby Huey, The Babysitters
|3:21
|2
|Old Habits Die Hard
|Bon Jovi
|3:33
|3
|Bright Lights
|Gary Clark Jr.
|5:25
|4
|Not Running Anymore
|Bon Jovi
|4:43
|5
|Get Down With It
|Wayne Cochran
|2:08
|6
|How Long (feat. Menahan Street Band)
|Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band
|3:54
|7
|Fooled Around and Fell In Love
|Elvin Bishop
|4:36
|8
|Stand Up Guys
|Lyle Workman
|1:30
|9
|Give It Back
|Sharon Jones, The Dap-Kings
|3:21
|10
|(I’m Your) Hoochie Coochie Man
|Muddy Waters
|2:51
|11
|When Something Is Wrong With My Baby
|Sam & Dave
|3:16
|12
|I Was Painting You
|Lyle Workman
|1:53
|13
|Love From Above
|Leroy Reynolds
|2:42
|14
|Sock It to ‘Em JB, Pt. 1
|Rex Garvin, The Mighty Cravers
|2:38
|15
|Chew Gum or Kick Ass
|Lyle Workman
|2:11