Реальные парни Реальные парни
Stand Up Guys Реальные парни 2012 / США
7.4 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Реальные парни» (2012)

Stand Up Guys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Stand Up Guys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Baby Huey, The Babysitters, Bon Jovi, Gary Clark Jr., Wayne Cochran, Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band, Elvin Bishop, Lyle Workman, Sharon Jones, The Dap-Kings, Muddy Waters, Sam & Dave, Leroy Reynolds, Rex Garvin, The Mighty Cravers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hard Times Baby Huey, The Babysitters 3:21
2 Old Habits Die Hard Bon Jovi 3:33
3 Bright Lights Gary Clark Jr. 5:25
4 Not Running Anymore Bon Jovi 4:43
5 Get Down With It Wayne Cochran 2:08
6 How Long (feat. Menahan Street Band) Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band 3:54
7 Fooled Around and Fell In Love Elvin Bishop 4:36
8 Stand Up Guys Lyle Workman 1:30
9 Give It Back Sharon Jones, The Dap-Kings 3:21
10 (I’m Your) Hoochie Coochie Man Muddy Waters 2:51
11 When Something Is Wrong With My Baby Sam & Dave 3:16
12 I Was Painting You Lyle Workman 1:53
13 Love From Above Leroy Reynolds 2:42
14 Sock It to ‘Em JB, Pt. 1 Rex Garvin, The Mighty Cravers 2:38
15 Chew Gum or Kick Ass Lyle Workman 2:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Реальные парни» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Реальные парни» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
