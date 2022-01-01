Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Отец невесты» (1991)
Father of the Bride Отец невесты 1991 / США
7.2 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Отец невесты» (1991)

Father of the Bride (Music from the Motion Picture)
Father of the Bride (Music from the Motion Picture) 18 композиций. Alan Silvestri, Иоганн Пахельбель, Ettore Stratta, The Baroque Chamber Orchestra, Steve Tyrell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Alan Silvestri 2:29
2 Annie's Theme Alan Silvestri 0:48
3 Drive to Brunch Alan Silvestri 1:45
4 Snooping Around Alan Silvestri 0:37
5 Pool Cue Alan Silvestri 1:03
6 $250 a Head Alan Silvestri 0:24
7 Annie Asleep Alan Silvestri 0:51
8 Basketball Kiss Alan Silvestri 1:22
9 The Wedding Alan Silvestri 0:49
10 Snow Scene Alan Silvestri 1:32
11 Nina at the Stairs Alan Silvestri 0:41
12 The Big Day Alan Silvestri 1:12
13 Annie at the Mirror Alan Silvestri 1:09
14 Pachelbel "Canon" Иоганн Пахельбель, Ettore Stratta, The Baroque Chamber Orchestra / Иоганн Пахельбель 4:47
15 The Way You Look Tonight Steve Tyrell / Dorothy Fields 3:07
16 My Annie's Gone Alan Silvestri 1:19
17 The Way You Look Tonight (Reprise) Alan Silvestri / Dorothy Fields 2:00
18 End Credit Alan Silvestri 3:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Отец невесты» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Отец невесты» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
