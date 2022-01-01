|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Alan Silvestri
|2:29
|2
|Annie's Theme
|Alan Silvestri
|0:48
|3
|Drive to Brunch
|Alan Silvestri
|1:45
|4
|Snooping Around
|Alan Silvestri
|0:37
|5
|Pool Cue
|Alan Silvestri
|1:03
|6
|$250 a Head
|Alan Silvestri
|0:24
|7
|Annie Asleep
|Alan Silvestri
|0:51
|8
|Basketball Kiss
|Alan Silvestri
|1:22
|9
|The Wedding
|Alan Silvestri
|0:49
|10
|Snow Scene
|Alan Silvestri
|1:32
|11
|Nina at the Stairs
|Alan Silvestri
|0:41
|12
|The Big Day
|Alan Silvestri
|1:12
|13
|Annie at the Mirror
|Alan Silvestri
|1:09
|14
|Pachelbel "Canon"
|Иоганн Пахельбель, Ettore Stratta, The Baroque Chamber Orchestra / Иоганн Пахельбель
|4:47
|15
|The Way You Look Tonight
|Steve Tyrell / Dorothy Fields
|3:07
|16
|My Annie's Gone
|Alan Silvestri
|1:19
|17
|The Way You Look Tonight (Reprise)
|Alan Silvestri / Dorothy Fields
|2:00
|18
|End Credit
|Alan Silvestri
|3:29