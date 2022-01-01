|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|Jacob Groth
|1:59
|2
|Café Cora
|Jacob Groth
|5:59
|3
|The Secret of the Ship
|Jacob Groth
|1:22
|4
|Bombs
|Jacob Groth
|2:38
|5
|Victor's Theme
|Jacob Groth
|3:30
|6
|Would You Go Out With Me
|Jacob Groth
|1:39
|7
|Aftermath
|Jacob Groth
|2:10
|8
|The Beatrice Proposal
|Jacob Groth
|1:50
|9
|Night Time
|Jacob Groth
|2:47
|10
|Destiny
|Jacob Groth
|4:30
|11
|The Decision
|Jacob Groth
|2:28
|12
|The Plan
|Jacob Groth
|5:10
|13
|Coming For Her
|Jacob Groth
|2:59
|14
|The Battle
|Jacob Groth
|6:05
|15
|Lonely
|Jacob Groth
|1:26