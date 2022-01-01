Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Эксперимент Эксперимент
Эксперимент "Повиновение" Музыка из фильма «Эксперимент "Повиновение"» (2012)
Compliance Эксперимент "Повиновение" 2012 / США
6.7 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Эксперимент "Повиновение"» (2012)

Compliance (Music from the Motion Picture)
Compliance (Music from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. Heather McIntosh
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Compliance (Theme) Heather McIntosh 2:35
2 Chorale for Low Strings, Pt. 1 Heather McIntosh 2:02
3 The Investigation Heather McIntosh 2:09
4 Sandra's Walk Heather McIntosh 3:03
5 Largo for Decaying Piano Heather McIntosh 1:32
6 Van Arrives Heather McIntosh 1:04
7 Caller's Introduction Heather McIntosh 1:15
8 You Have 10 Seconds Left Heather McIntosh 2:07
9 Sounds for Diffused Light Heather McIntosh 1:43
10 Becky's Lament Heather McIntosh 1:12
11 It's Been a Very Hard Day Heather McIntosh 1:32
12 Chorale for Low Strings, Pt. 2 Heather McIntosh 2:03
13 Detective Neals' Drive Heather McIntosh 6:20
14 Compliance Theme (Reprise) Heather McIntosh 3:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Эксперимент "Повиновение"» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Эксперимент "Повиновение"» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
