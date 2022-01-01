|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Compliance (Theme)
|Heather McIntosh
|2:35
|2
|Chorale for Low Strings, Pt. 1
|Heather McIntosh
|2:02
|3
|The Investigation
|Heather McIntosh
|2:09
|4
|Sandra's Walk
|Heather McIntosh
|3:03
|5
|Largo for Decaying Piano
|Heather McIntosh
|1:32
|6
|Van Arrives
|Heather McIntosh
|1:04
|7
|Caller's Introduction
|Heather McIntosh
|1:15
|8
|You Have 10 Seconds Left
|Heather McIntosh
|2:07
|9
|Sounds for Diffused Light
|Heather McIntosh
|1:43
|10
|Becky's Lament
|Heather McIntosh
|1:12
|11
|It's Been a Very Hard Day
|Heather McIntosh
|1:32
|12
|Chorale for Low Strings, Pt. 2
|Heather McIntosh
|2:03
|13
|Detective Neals' Drive
|Heather McIntosh
|6:20
|14
|Compliance Theme (Reprise)
|Heather McIntosh
|3:23