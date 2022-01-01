|1
|The History of Man
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:23
|2
|I'm Not Advancing You
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:28
|3
|Pack Your Bags
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:41
|4
|Leaving Nova Prime
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|0:48
|5
|Can You Ghost?
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:10
|6
|Ship Tears Apart
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:17
|7
|Kitai Finds Cypher
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:19
|8
|Get Me Into the Cockpit
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:36
|9
|The Mission
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:31
|10
|Baboons
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:52
|11
|Kitai On Earth
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:56
|12
|Four Vials Remain, Sir
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:11
|13
|Run To The Falls
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:42
|14
|Abort Mission
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:02
|15
|Bird Attack
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:02
|16
|Nest Battle
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:03
|17
|Safety In the Hog Hole
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|3:42
|18
|Saved By the Bird
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|0:53
|19
|The Tail
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:40
|20
|Dad, Are You There?
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:46
|21
|Leech
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:59
|22
|See the Peak
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|2:21
|23
|Run To the Volcano
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|0:38
|24
|Somewhere To Hide
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:23
|25
|Chase Through the Cave
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|3:07
|26
|Ghosting
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|4:46
|27
|I Wanna Work With Mom
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:18
|28
|After Earth
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
|1:55