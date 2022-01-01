Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «После нашей эры» (2013)
After Earth После нашей эры 2013 / США
6.6 Оцените
55 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.8
Музыка из фильма «После нашей эры» (2013)

After Earth (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
After Earth (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The History of Man James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:23
2 I'm Not Advancing You James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:28
3 Pack Your Bags James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:41
4 Leaving Nova Prime James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 0:48
5 Can You Ghost? James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:10
6 Ship Tears Apart James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:17
7 Kitai Finds Cypher James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:19
8 Get Me Into the Cockpit James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:36
9 The Mission James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:31
10 Baboons James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:52
11 Kitai On Earth James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:56
12 Four Vials Remain, Sir James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:11
13 Run To The Falls James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:42
14 Abort Mission James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:02
15 Bird Attack James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:02
16 Nest Battle James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:03
17 Safety In the Hog Hole James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 3:42
18 Saved By the Bird James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 0:53
19 The Tail James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:40
20 Dad, Are You There? James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:46
21 Leech James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:59
22 See the Peak James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 2:21
23 Run To the Volcano James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 0:38
24 Somewhere To Hide James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:23
25 Chase Through the Cave James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 3:07
26 Ghosting James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 4:46
27 I Wanna Work With Mom James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:18
28 After Earth James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony, Mike Nowak, Maya Beiser, Pedro Eustache, Christopher Wray 1:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «После нашей эры» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «После нашей эры» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
