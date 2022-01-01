Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Короли танцпола» (2013)
Battle of the Year: The Dream Team Короли танцпола 2013 / США
Музыка из фильма «Короли танцпола» (2013)

Battle of the Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Battle of the Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Geoffrey Sumner, PC’s Ltd., The Roots, Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force, Chubb Rock, DJ Nu-Mark, Jet, Colours United, Kool Kojak, Speedometer, Eric B. & Rakim, Digital Underground, Sam Schacht, La Dream Team, Chris Lennertz
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 “This Is a Journey Into Sound…” Geoffrey Sumner 0:07
2 Fast Man (Z-Trip Remix) PC’s Ltd. 4:10
3 Boom! The Roots 2:58
4 Looking For the Perfect Beat Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force 3:49
5 Treat ‘Em Right Chubb Rock 4:43
6 Tough Break DJ Nu-Mark 2:00
7 Rollover D.J. Jet 3:15
8 Breakers Dedication Recall 2013 Colours United 5:25
9 B Boyin Freak Freakin!!!! Kool Kojak 2:19
10 Orisha Speedometer 3:42
11 Know the Ledge (Juice) Eric B. & Rakim 3:59
12 Same Song Digital Underground 3:58
13 "In the 1970S..." Sam Schacht 0:10
14 Dream Team Is In the House La Dream Team 4:20
15 Battle of the Year Score Suite Chris Lennertz 5:32
Доступен список песен из фильма «Короли танцпола» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Короли танцпола» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
