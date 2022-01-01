|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|“This Is a Journey Into Sound…”
|Geoffrey Sumner
|0:07
|2
|Fast Man (Z-Trip Remix)
|PC’s Ltd.
|4:10
|3
|Boom!
|The Roots
|2:58
|4
|Looking For the Perfect Beat
|Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force
|3:49
|5
|Treat ‘Em Right
|Chubb Rock
|4:43
|6
|Tough Break
|DJ Nu-Mark
|2:00
|7
|Rollover D.J.
|Jet
|3:15
|8
|Breakers Dedication Recall 2013
|Colours United
|5:25
|9
|B Boyin Freak Freakin!!!!
|Kool Kojak
|2:19
|10
|Orisha
|Speedometer
|3:42
|11
|Know the Ledge (Juice)
|Eric B. & Rakim
|3:59
|12
|Same Song
|Digital Underground
|3:58
|13
|"In the 1970S..."
|Sam Schacht
|0:10
|14
|Dream Team Is In the House
|La Dream Team
|4:20
|15
|Battle of the Year Score Suite
|Chris Lennertz
|5:32