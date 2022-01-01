|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Baddest Man Alive
|The Black Keys, RZA / Not Documented
|3:51
|2
|Black Out
|Ghostface Killah, M.O.P., Pharoahe Monch / Booker T. Jones
|4:12
|3
|I Forgot to Be Your Lover (feat. Tre Williams)
|The Revelations, Tre Williams / Booker T. Jones
|3:22
|4
|Get Your Way (Sex Is a Weapon)
|Idle Warship, Talib Kweli, Res / Not Documented
|4:11
|5
|Rivers of Blood
|Wu-Tang Clan, Kool G Rap / Atli Örvarsson
|4:41
|6
|The Archer
|Killa Sin / Howard Drossin
|2:56
|7
|Just Blowin' In the Wind
|RZA, Flatbush Zombies / Howard Drossin
|4:34
|8
|Tick, Tock
|Pusha T, Raekwon, Joell Ortiz, Danny Brown / Not Documented
|6:18
|9
|Six Directions of Boxing
|Wu-Tang Clan / Not Documented
|4:51