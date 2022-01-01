Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Человек с железными кулаками Человек с железными кулаками
Киноафиша Фильмы Человек с железными кулаками Музыка из фильма «Человек с железными кулаками» (2012)
The Man with the Iron Fists Человек с железными кулаками 2012 / США
7.9 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Музыка из фильма «Человек с железными кулаками» (2012)

The Man With the Iron Fists (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Man With the Iron Fists (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. The Black Keys, RZA, Ghostface Killah, M.O.P., Pharoahe Monch, The Revelations, Tre Williams, Idle Warship, Talib Kweli, Res, Wu-Tang Clan, Kool G Rap, Killa Sin, RZA, Flatbush Zombies, Pusha T, Raekwon, Joell Ortiz, Danny Brown, Wu-Tang Clan
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Baddest Man Alive The Black Keys, RZA / Not Documented 3:51
2 Black Out Ghostface Killah, M.O.P., Pharoahe Monch / Booker T. Jones 4:12
3 I Forgot to Be Your Lover (feat. Tre Williams) The Revelations, Tre Williams / Booker T. Jones 3:22
4 Get Your Way (Sex Is a Weapon) Idle Warship, Talib Kweli, Res / Not Documented 4:11
5 Rivers of Blood Wu-Tang Clan, Kool G Rap / Atli Örvarsson 4:41
6 The Archer Killa Sin / Howard Drossin 2:56
7 Just Blowin' In the Wind RZA, Flatbush Zombies / Howard Drossin 4:34
8 Tick, Tock Pusha T, Raekwon, Joell Ortiz, Danny Brown / Not Documented 6:18
9 Six Directions of Boxing Wu-Tang Clan / Not Documented 4:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Человек с железными кулаками» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Человек с железными кулаками» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
