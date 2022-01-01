1 Never Knew Love Like This Before Jessie Ware / Reggie Lucas 4:50

2 You Do Something To Me Paul Weller 3:35

3 Like a Star Corinne Bailey Rae 4:02

4 Give It Away Zero 7 / Sam Hardaker 5:19

5 On and On Maverick Sabre / Crispin Hunt 3:32

6 Stuck (JR Blender Remix) Lauren Pritchard / Francis White 3:27

7 Pass Out (Radio Edit) Tinie Tempah / Marc Williams 3:58

8 Bonkers (Radio Edit) Dizzee Rascal, Armand Van Helden / D. Mills 2:58

9 Your Love Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs / Orlando Higginbottom 3:50

10 This Time (I'm Gonna Try It My Way) DJ Shadow / Josh Davis 3:04

11 Countrymusicdisco45 (Meltdown Dubwizer Mix Edit) Jeb Loy Nichols 4:33

12 Don't Dream It's Over LOLO / Neil Finn 3:42

13 Sparks Kristina Train / Will Champion 3:52

14 When Love Breaks Down Snow Patrol 3:48