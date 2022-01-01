Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Даю год Даю год
I Give It a Year Даю год 2013 / Великобритания
6.3 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.7
Музыка из фильма «Даю год» (2013)

I Give It a Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
I Give It a Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Jessie Ware, Paul Weller, Corinne Bailey Rae, Zero 7, Maverick Sabre, Lauren Pritchard, Tinie Tempah, Dizzee Rascal, Armand Van Helden, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, DJ Shadow, Jeb Loy Nichols, LOLO, Kristina Train, Snow Patrol, The Pierces
1 Never Knew Love Like This Before Jessie Ware / Reggie Lucas 4:50
2 You Do Something To Me Paul Weller 3:35
3 Like a Star Corinne Bailey Rae 4:02
4 Give It Away Zero 7 / Sam Hardaker 5:19
5 On and On Maverick Sabre / Crispin Hunt 3:32
6 Stuck (JR Blender Remix) Lauren Pritchard / Francis White 3:27
7 Pass Out (Radio Edit) Tinie Tempah / Marc Williams 3:58
8 Bonkers (Radio Edit) Dizzee Rascal, Armand Van Helden / D. Mills 2:58
9 Your Love Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs / Orlando Higginbottom 3:50
10 This Time (I'm Gonna Try It My Way) DJ Shadow / Josh Davis 3:04
11 Countrymusicdisco45 (Meltdown Dubwizer Mix Edit) Jeb Loy Nichols 4:33
12 Don't Dream It's Over LOLO / Neil Finn 3:42
13 Sparks Kristina Train / Will Champion 3:52
14 When Love Breaks Down Snow Patrol 3:48
15 Please Forgive Me The Pierces / David Gray 4:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «Даю год» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Даю год» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
