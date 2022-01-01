|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Never Knew Love Like This Before
|Jessie Ware / Reggie Lucas
|4:50
|2
|You Do Something To Me
|Paul Weller
|3:35
|3
|Like a Star
|Corinne Bailey Rae
|4:02
|4
|Give It Away
|Zero 7 / Sam Hardaker
|5:19
|5
|On and On
|Maverick Sabre / Crispin Hunt
|3:32
|6
|Stuck (JR Blender Remix)
|Lauren Pritchard / Francis White
|3:27
|7
|Pass Out (Radio Edit)
|Tinie Tempah / Marc Williams
|3:58
|8
|Bonkers (Radio Edit)
|Dizzee Rascal, Armand Van Helden / D. Mills
|2:58
|9
|Your Love
|Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs / Orlando Higginbottom
|3:50
|10
|This Time (I'm Gonna Try It My Way)
|DJ Shadow / Josh Davis
|3:04
|11
|Countrymusicdisco45 (Meltdown Dubwizer Mix Edit)
|Jeb Loy Nichols
|4:33
|12
|Don't Dream It's Over
|LOLO / Neil Finn
|3:42
|13
|Sparks
|Kristina Train / Will Champion
|3:52
|14
|When Love Breaks Down
|Snow Patrol
|3:48
|15
|Please Forgive Me
|The Pierces / David Gray
|4:35