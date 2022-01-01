Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Волк с Уолл-стрит Волк с Уолл-стрит
Киноафиша Фильмы Волк с Уолл-стрит Музыка из фильма «Волк с Уолл-стрит» (2013)
The Wolf of Wall Street Волк с Уолл-стрит 2013 / США
7.8 Оцените
130 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Музыка из фильма «Волк с Уолл-стрит» (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street (Music From The Motion Picture)
The Wolf of Wall Street (Music From The Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Cannonball Adderley, Elmore James, Joe Cuba, Билли Джоэл, Eartha Kitt, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Bo Diddley, Ahmad Jamal, Howlin' Wolf, Jimmy Castor, Malcolm McLaren, Romeo Void, 7Horse, The Lemonheads, Allen Toussaint
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mercy, Mercy, Mercy Cannonball Adderley / Johnny "Guitar" Watson 5:11
2 Dust My Broom Elmore James 2:53
3 Bang! Bang! Joe Cuba 4:06
4 Movin' Out (Anthony's Song) Билли Джоэл 3:29
5 C’est Si Bon Eartha Kitt / Henri Betti 2:58
6 Goldfinger Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings / Энтони Ньюли 2:30
7 Pretty Thing Bo Diddley / Willie Dixon 2:50
8 Moonlight in Vermont (Live At The Pershing Lounge/1958) Ahmad Jamal / Blackburn 3:10
9 Smokestack Lightning Howlin' Wolf / Chester Burnett 3:07
10 Hey Leroy, Your Mama's Callin' You Jimmy Castor 2:26
11 Double Dutch Malcolm McLaren 3:57
12 Never Say Never Romeo Void 5:54
13 Meth Lab Zoso Sticker 7Horse 3:43
14 Road Runner (Single Version) Bo Diddley 2:47
15 Mrs. Robinson (LP Version) The Lemonheads / Paul Simon 3:45
16 Cast Your Fate to the Wind Allen Toussaint 3:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Волк с Уолл-стрит» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Волк с Уолл-стрит» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
