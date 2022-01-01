|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
|Cannonball Adderley / Johnny "Guitar" Watson
|5:11
|2
|Dust My Broom
|Elmore James
|2:53
|3
|Bang! Bang!
|Joe Cuba
|4:06
|4
|Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)
|Билли Джоэл
|3:29
|5
|C’est Si Bon
|Eartha Kitt / Henri Betti
|2:58
|6
|Goldfinger
|Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings / Энтони Ньюли
|2:30
|7
|Pretty Thing
|Bo Diddley / Willie Dixon
|2:50
|8
|Moonlight in Vermont (Live At The Pershing Lounge/1958)
|Ahmad Jamal / Blackburn
|3:10
|9
|Smokestack Lightning
|Howlin' Wolf / Chester Burnett
|3:07
|10
|Hey Leroy, Your Mama's Callin' You
|Jimmy Castor
|2:26
|11
|Double Dutch
|Malcolm McLaren
|3:57
|12
|Never Say Never
|Romeo Void
|5:54
|13
|Meth Lab Zoso Sticker
|7Horse
|3:43
|14
|Road Runner (Single Version)
|Bo Diddley
|2:47
|15
|Mrs. Robinson (LP Version)
|The Lemonheads / Paul Simon
|3:45
|16
|Cast Your Fate to the Wind
|Allen Toussaint
|3:19