1 Don't Stop the Music The Treblemakers / M. Jackson 3:05

2 Let It Whip The Treblemakers / Leon "Ndugu" Chancler 2:22

3 Since U Been Gone Ester Dean, Skylar Astin 2:26

4 Cups (Movie Version) Anna Kendrick / Luisa Gerstein 1:17

5 Riff Off: Mickey / Like a Virgin / Hit Me With Your Best Shot / S&M / Let’s Talk About Sex / I’ll Make Love To You / Feels Like the First Time / No Diggity The Barden Bellas, The Treblemakers, The Bu Harmonics / William Stewart 3:44

6 Bellas Regionals: The Sign / Eternal Flame / Turn the Beat Around The Barden Bellas 2:40

7 Right Round (feat. My Name Is Kay) The Treblemakers / T. Lever 3:17

8 Pool Mashup: Just the Way You Are / Just a Dream The Barden Bellas 1:39

9 Party In the U.S.A. The Barden Bellas 1:03

10 Trebles Finals: Bright Lights Bigger City / Magic The Treblemakers / B. Simmons 2:35

11 Bellas Finals: Price Tag / Don’t You (Forget About Me) / Give Me Everything / Just the Way You Are / Party In the U.S.A. / Turn the Beat Around The Barden Bellas 3:37