|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Don't Stop the Music
|The Treblemakers / M. Jackson
|3:05
|2
|Let It Whip
|The Treblemakers / Leon "Ndugu" Chancler
|2:22
|3
|Since U Been Gone
|Ester Dean, Skylar Astin
|2:26
|4
|Cups (Movie Version)
|Anna Kendrick / Luisa Gerstein
|1:17
|5
|Riff Off: Mickey / Like a Virgin / Hit Me With Your Best Shot / S&M / Let’s Talk About Sex / I’ll Make Love To You / Feels Like the First Time / No Diggity
|The Barden Bellas, The Treblemakers, The Bu Harmonics / William Stewart
|3:44
|6
|Bellas Regionals: The Sign / Eternal Flame / Turn the Beat Around
|The Barden Bellas
|2:40
|7
|Right Round (feat. My Name Is Kay)
|The Treblemakers / T. Lever
|3:17
|8
|Pool Mashup: Just the Way You Are / Just a Dream
|The Barden Bellas
|1:39
|9
|Party In the U.S.A.
|The Barden Bellas
|1:03
|10
|Trebles Finals: Bright Lights Bigger City / Magic
|The Treblemakers / B. Simmons
|2:35
|11
|Bellas Finals: Price Tag / Don’t You (Forget About Me) / Give Me Everything / Just the Way You Are / Party In the U.S.A. / Turn the Beat Around
|The Barden Bellas
|3:37
|12
|Toner (Instrumental Suite)
|Кристоф Бек, Mark Kilian / Mark Kilian
|2:59