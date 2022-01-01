Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Идеальный голос
Pitch Perfect Идеальный голос 2012 / США
7.5 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Идеальный голос» (2012)

Pitch Perfect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pitch Perfect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. The Treblemakers, Ester Dean, Skylar Astin, Anna Kendrick, The Barden Bellas, The Treblemakers, The Bu Harmonics, The Barden Bellas, Кристоф Бек, Mark Kilian
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Don't Stop the Music The Treblemakers / M. Jackson 3:05
2 Let It Whip The Treblemakers / Leon "Ndugu" Chancler 2:22
3 Since U Been Gone Ester Dean, Skylar Astin 2:26
4 Cups (Movie Version) Anna Kendrick / Luisa Gerstein 1:17
5 Riff Off: Mickey / Like a Virgin / Hit Me With Your Best Shot / S&M / Let’s Talk About Sex / I’ll Make Love To You / Feels Like the First Time / No Diggity The Barden Bellas, The Treblemakers, The Bu Harmonics / William Stewart 3:44
6 Bellas Regionals: The Sign / Eternal Flame / Turn the Beat Around The Barden Bellas 2:40
7 Right Round (feat. My Name Is Kay) The Treblemakers / T. Lever 3:17
8 Pool Mashup: Just the Way You Are / Just a Dream The Barden Bellas 1:39
9 Party In the U.S.A. The Barden Bellas 1:03
10 Trebles Finals: Bright Lights Bigger City / Magic The Treblemakers / B. Simmons 2:35
11 Bellas Finals: Price Tag / Don’t You (Forget About Me) / Give Me Everything / Just the Way You Are / Party In the U.S.A. / Turn the Beat Around The Barden Bellas 3:37
12 Toner (Instrumental Suite) Кристоф Бек, Mark Kilian / Mark Kilian 2:59
Доступен список песен из фильма «Идеальный голос» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Идеальный голос» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
