Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Рио 2 Рио 2
Киноафиша Фильмы Рио 2 Музыка из мультфильма «Рио 2» (2014)
Rio 2 Рио 2 2014 / США
7.4 Оцените
27 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Рио 2» (2014)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Rio 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Rio 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Carlinhos Brown, Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Milton Nascimento, Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti, Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti, Carlinhos Brown, Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti, Barbatuques, Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti, Barbatuques, Milton Nascimento
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 20th Century Fox Fanfare (Samba Version, arr. John Powell) Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony / Alfred Newman 0:24
2 Batucada Pagode Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Carlinhos Brown / Джон Пауэлл 1:36
3 Over the Falls Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Milton Nascimento / Джон Пауэлл 3:39
4 Breakfast in Rio Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony / Джон Пауэлл 3:08
5 Fireworks on the Roof Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti / Джон Пауэлл 1:27
6 Traveling Family Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony / Джон Пауэлл 1:59
7 Sideshow Freaks Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti / Джон Пауэлл 3:09
8 Stalking the Ferry Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony / Джон Пауэлл 2:07
9 River Boat to the Loggers Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti, Carlinhos Brown / Джон Пауэлл 2:59
10 Escorted to the Clan Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti, Barbatuques / Джон Пауэлл 5:41
11 Up Carla's Monkey Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti / Джон Пауэлл 2:16
12 Spider Invite Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti, Barbatuques / Джон Пауэлл 2:46
13 Humans Are Longer Than They Told Me Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti / Джон Пауэлл 2:23
14 Tongue-apult to Blu's Nightmare Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony / Джон Пауэлл 2:08
15 Red Bullies Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti / Джон Пауэлл 3:19
16 Tantrums Lead to Explosions Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti / Джон Пауэлл 3:42
17 Lollipops are Bad for your Teeth Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti, Barbatuques, Milton Nascimento / Джон Пауэлл 3:55
18 Battle for the Heart of the Forest Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti, Barbatuques / Джон Пауэлл 4:46
19 Romeo and Juliet's Unfortunate Demise Джон Пауэлл, José Serebrier, Bruce Dukov, The Hollywood Studio Symphony, Uakti, Barbatuques / Джон Пауэлл 3:53
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Рио 2» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Рио 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши