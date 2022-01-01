Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Мастер» (2012)
The Master Мастер 2012 / США
7.1 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Мастер» (2012)

The Master (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Master (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Jonny Greenwood
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overtones Jonny Greenwood 2:20
2 Time Hole Jonny Greenwood 1:42
3 Back Beyond Jonny Greenwood 3:41
4 Get Thee Behind Me Satan (feat. Ella Fitzgerald) Jonny Greenwood / Irving Berlin 3:45
5 Alethia Jonny Greenwood 4:05
6 Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree (with Anyone Else but Me) [feat. Madisen Beaty] Jonny Greenwood / Sam H. Stept 1:36
7 Atomic Healer Jonny Greenwood 1:23
8 Able-Bodied Seamen Jonny Greenwood 3:54
9 The Split Saber Jonny Greenwood 3:40
10 Baton Sparks Jonny Greenwood 2:20
11 No Other Love (feat. Jo Stafford) Jonny Greenwood 2:58
12 His Master's Voice Jonny Greenwood 3:33
13 Application 45 Version 1 Jonny Greenwood 5:40
14 Changing Partners (feat. Helen Forrest) Jonny Greenwood / Larry Coleman 2:39
15 Sweetness of Freddie Jonny Greenwood 3:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мастер» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мастер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
