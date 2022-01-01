|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overtones
|Jonny Greenwood
|2:20
|2
|Time Hole
|Jonny Greenwood
|1:42
|3
|Back Beyond
|Jonny Greenwood
|3:41
|4
|Get Thee Behind Me Satan (feat. Ella Fitzgerald)
|Jonny Greenwood / Irving Berlin
|3:45
|5
|Alethia
|Jonny Greenwood
|4:05
|6
|Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree (with Anyone Else but Me) [feat. Madisen Beaty]
|Jonny Greenwood / Sam H. Stept
|1:36
|7
|Atomic Healer
|Jonny Greenwood
|1:23
|8
|Able-Bodied Seamen
|Jonny Greenwood
|3:54
|9
|The Split Saber
|Jonny Greenwood
|3:40
|10
|Baton Sparks
|Jonny Greenwood
|2:20
|11
|No Other Love (feat. Jo Stafford)
|Jonny Greenwood
|2:58
|12
|His Master's Voice
|Jonny Greenwood
|3:33
|13
|Application 45 Version 1
|Jonny Greenwood
|5:40
|14
|Changing Partners (feat. Helen Forrest)
|Jonny Greenwood / Larry Coleman
|2:39
|15
|Sweetness of Freddie
|Jonny Greenwood
|3:25