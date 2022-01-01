Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Император» (2013)
Emperor Император 2013 / Япония
7.5 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Император» (2013)

Emperor (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Emperor (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Алекс Хеффес
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Title Алекс Хеффес 6:04
2 Let’s Get it Done Алекс Хеффес 2:16
3 Aya Алекс Хеффес 1:28
4 The Investigation Алекс Хеффес 3:26
5 Tokyo 1940 Алекс Хеффес 2:40
6 Nothing is Black and White Алекс Хеффес 2:20
7 Fellers and Aya Алекс Хеффес 5:20
8 Trapped in a Vice Алекс Хеффес 2:53
9 Rebellion Алекс Хеффес 4:51
10 Time is Running Out Алекс Хеффес 3:12
11 The Imperial Palace Алекс Хеффес 3:06
12 Reading the Letters Алекс Хеффес 2:11
13 We Did Our Duty Алекс Хеффес 2:18
14 Imperial Convoy Алекс Хеффес 3:21
15 The Emperors Speech Алекс Хеффес 4:14
16 End Title Алекс Хеффес 3:09
17 Aya’s Theme Piano Solo Алекс Хеффес 2:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Император» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Император» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
